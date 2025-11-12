Sports Mole previews Friday's International Friendlies clash between Morocco and Mozambique, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Morocco begin one of their two friendly encounters in the November international break with a clash against Mozambique on Friday evening at the Grand Stade de Tanger.

Both nations are gearing up for the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) which commences on December 21, and the Atlas Lions will also take on Uganda after this fixture as part of their preparations.

Match preview

Morocco as a footballing nation have enjoyed a remarkable rise in recent years, and hosting this edition of AFCON already places the highest-ranked African side among the firm favourites to claim the continental crown.

Following their historic fourth-place finish at the 2022 World Cup, the country witnessed further glory, lifting the African Nations Championship in August, while a U-20 global crown in October added icing to an already dazzling run of success.

Next on the agenda is securing the continental silverware that has eluded the Atlas Lions since being crowned champions for the only time in 1976, with Walid Regragui’s men looking to take inspiration from Ivory Coast, who triumphed on home soil in the last edition.

It may only be a matter of time before that long wait ends should their blistering momentum carry into the tournament, having emerged victorious in eight of their last nine outings, with the only exception being a penalty shootout triumph over Senegal in the final of CHAN.

That impressive streak also sealed qualification for the 2026 World Cup; a 1-0 win over Congo in their final group game left Morocco as the only nation with a perfect record in the qualifiers, while stretching their clean sheet run to four consecutive matches across all competitions.

There should be little doubt about extending this fine sequence, with the North African giants facing a side they have beaten in three of their four previous meetings (L1), keeping shutouts in each of those victories.

Eighty-nine places below their 12th-ranked hosts in the latest FIFA standings, this represents a stern test for Mozambique, who will aim to make a strong impression on Friday before opening their AFCON campaign against defending champions Ivory Coast on December 24.

Chiquinho Conde’s men secured qualification for the continental showpiece after finishing second in Group I with 11 points, and although a first World Cup ticket proved elusive, collecting 18 points from a possible 30 should count as an impressive campaign.

Mozambique’s most recent outing produced a 1-0 victory over Somalia in the World Cup preliminaries, a result that made it two wins in three matches (L1) following a 2-0 success against Botswana in September.

However, facing a side of Morocco’s quality could bring the Mambas back down to earth, having lost five of their 10 matches in 2025 (W4, D1).

Team News

Beyond the absence of captain Achraf Hakimi during this November break, Morocco will be hoping he recovers from his ankle injury in time for AFCON, with medical reports indicating a six- to eight-week recovery period.

For Friday’s encounter, Manchester United’s Noussair Mazraoui is expected to start at right-back, though Mohamed Chibi remains a solid alternative.

Yassine Bounou looks certain to start between the sticks, while Nayef Aguerd and Jawad El Yamiq could form the central defensive partnership.

PSV Eindhoven defender Anass Salah-Eddine, recently naturalised to represent Morocco, has received his first call-up and could make his debut, although Youssef Belammari may start at left-back.

Up front, Youssef En-Nesyri, Hamza Igamane and Ayoub El Kaabi are all in contention to lead the line, while the midfield battle for places involves Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Ismael Saibari, Eliesse Ben Seghir and others.

For Mozambique, veteran midfielder Elias Gaspar Pelembe (Domingues) earns another call-up at 41, with the chance to extend his record of 101 caps for the national side.

Sunderland’s Reinildo Mandava is expected to feature in a central defensive role alongside Edson Andre Sitoe (Mexer), shifting from his usual left-back position.

Sporting Lisbon’s Geny Catamo will again be relied upon on the flanks, having netted 12 goals in 35 appearances for Mozambique, including the winner against Somalia last time out.

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bounou; Mazraoui, Aguerd, El Yamiq, Belammari; Amrabat, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Diaz, En-Nesyri, Ezzalzouli

Mozambique possible starting lineup:

Ernan; B Langa, Mexer, R Mandava, Nanani; Nene, Amade; Gildo, P Santos, Catamo; Ratifo

We say: Morocco 2-0 Mozambique

Considering pedigree, recent form and individual quality, Morocco are overwhelming favourites going into this encounter, and the added advantage of playing on home soil only strengthens their case for victory.

Anything short of a convincing win would come as a surprise, with another clean sheet for the Atlas Lions looking highly likely here.

