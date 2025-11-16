Preview:Morocco vs Uganda - prediction, team news, lineups

[monks data]
Sports Mole previews Tuesday's International Friendlies clash between Morocco and Uganda, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Morocco will host Uganda at the Grand Stade de Tanger on Tuesday afternoon in an international friendly as both sides continue their build-up to upcoming major competitions.

The Atlas Lions are deep into preparations for their home AFCON campaign in December, while Uganda gear up for their return to the continental stage.


Match preview

AFCON hosts Morocco enter this international window as one of the strongest teams on the continent and clear favourites to lift the trophy on home soil. 

Walid Regragui’s men have risen sharply in recent years, becoming Africa’s highest-ranked team and securing qualification for the 2026 World Cup. 

Their fourth-place finish at the 2022 World Cup remains the greatest achievement by any African nation on football’s biggest stage.

Morocco opened this window with a narrow 1-0 victory over Mozambique on Friday and will hope to close out the break with another strong performance. 

Despite not winning the AFCON since their only triumph in 1976, the Atlas Lions are looking to emulate Ivory Coast, who lifted the trophy as hosts in the last edition.

Ranked 12th in the world, Morocco have won each of their last 10 matches, underlining their status as one of the most consistent national teams in international football. 

Another win here would further strengthen their momentum heading into December’s tournament.

Morocco National coach Walid Regragui

Uganda, meanwhile, continue their preparations after a positive run of results. 

The Cranes finished as runners-up behind Algeria in their World Cup qualifying group and will miss out on the 2026 finals, but their recent form has been encouraging.

Paul Put’s side qualified for the upcoming AFCON after finishing second in Group K with 13 points, just one behind South Africa. 

This December will mark Uganda’s eighth appearance at the tournament, with their best performance coming in 1978 when they reached the final before losing to Ghana.

Their last AFCON appearance was in 2019, and their return has rekindled excitement among fans.

The Cranes have claimed four wins from their last five matches, conceding just one goal across those victories. 

They head into this fixture off the back of a 2-1 win over Chad on Friday in their first friendly of the window.

Morocco International Friendlies form:

WWWLWW

Morocco form (all competitions):

WWWWWW

Uganda International Friendlies form:

LWLDLW

Uganda form (all competitions):

LWWWLW


 



Team News

Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco)

Morocco remain without star full-back Achraf Hakimi, who is recovering from an ankle injury. 

The PSG defender is expected to return within six to eight weeks, keeping him on track for the AFCON opener.

Yassine Bounou should continue in goal, while Noussair Mazraoui is likely to start at right-back. 

New arrival Anass Salah-Eddine, who recently committed to representing Morocco, made his debut against Mozambique and impressed over the full 90 minutes.

Ayoub El Kaabi, who missed a penalty in the previous match, may drop to the bench, with Youssef En-Nesyri expected to lead the attack.

For Uganda, Put has introduced several new faces into the squad, with Al Hassan Baba earning his first senior call-up and featuring in midfield against Chad.

Forward Melvyn Lorenzen has also returned to the national fold almost 10 years after his last appearance, marking his comeback in style with his first-ever goal for the Cranes.

Both Tom Ikara and Denis Kiggundu were added to strengthen the goalkeeping department, while Kiggundu made his debut against Chad, though veteran Onyango Denis is expected to start this time.

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bounou; Mazraoui, El Yamiq, Saiss, Salah-Eddine; El Aynaoui, Amrabat, Ounahi; Diaz, En-Nesyri, Ezzalzouli

Uganda possible starting lineup:

Onyango; Obita, Sibbick, Torach, Achai; Bobosi, Alhassan; Lorenzen, Mpande, R. Mpande; Ikpeazu


SM words green background

We say: Morocco 2-0 Uganda


 

Uganda arrive in solid form, but Morocco’s quality, depth, and home advantage should see them through comfortably. 

With Regragui’s men in brilliant form and gearing up for a home AFCON, another professional performance looks likely in Tangier.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

Aishat Akanni
