Sunday's Premier League predictions including Leeds vs. Man Utd, Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal

Today's Premier League predictions include the renewal of the rivalry between Leeds United and Manchester United, as well as Arsenal's trip to Nottingham Forest.

Bournemouth vs. Sunderland Premier League Match Preview ??‍⬛ | "Let Bournemouth Score First!"

After being involved in midweek European fixtures, Bournemouth and Sunderland will turn their focus back to domestic action when they lock horns in Sunday's Premier League encounter at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries are languishing in 18th place in the Premier League table, while the Black Cats are just a point better off in 17th position.

We say: Bournemouth 2-2 Sunderland

Bournemouth and Sunderland are both getting used to the Thursday-Sunday schedule, and with league wins proving hard to come by, we think the two sides could play out a score draw at the Vitality Stadium, especially as two of the Cherries' three top-flight home matches have finished all square this term.

> Bournemouth vs. Sunderland preview

Brighton vs. Crystal Palace Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Is It A Derby?"

The latest instalment of the M23 derby takes place on the South Coast on Sunday afternoon, when Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace clash at the Amex in search of Premier League points.

The Seagulls made a convincing start to their Conference League adventure on Thursday night, whilst the Eagles' unbeaten run in European competition was ended at the base of Lyon.

We say: Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Crystal Palace

Netting 16 goals across five competitive matches at the Amex this season, Brighton are one of the Premier League's strongest forces at the moment.

On the contrary, Crystal Palace have stumbled through a mediocre start to the season and could be exposed badly in the M23 derby.

> Brighton vs. Crystal Palace preview

Leeds vs. Man United Premier League Match Preview ⚪? | "Lisandro Can Go!"

Desperate for Premier League points and a distraction from their struggles, Manchester United will travel to face bitter rivals Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.

The Whites are hoping to bounce back after defeat last time out, while the Red Devils are reeling from a five-game winless run.

We say: Leeds United 3-1 Manchester United

Leeds are in the rare position of being above their rivals when they face off, and the Whites will be raring to go up against the struggling giants on Sunday.

Man United head into this clash low on confidence, and defeat at Elland Road would not be surprising considering they are likely to be caught out by the intensity of Farke's side.

> Leeds vs. Man United preview

Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Arsenal's Only Concern..."

A Nottingham Forest side at risk of three straight losses host an Arsenal unit seeking a third straight victory in Sunday's Premier League showdown at the City Ground.

Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace return last weekend was a harrowing one as his side fell to a 3-1 defeat at Selhurst Park, whereas the Gunners most recently put three past Lille in the Champions League without reply.

We say: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Arsenal

Even if Gibbs-White is fit to start on Sunday - as he and Forest will do their utmost to ensure - the hosts' creative talisman will no doubt be operating at less than 100%.

Glasner's side often struggle to put away the chances Gibbs-White creates regardless, and with well-rested first-teamers returning, a third successive win surely awaits Arsenal.

> Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal preview