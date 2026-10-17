Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

After beating Lille in their midweek Champions League clash, Arsenal turn their focus back to Premier League action for Sunday's meeting with Nottingham Forest.

Mikel Arteta's side are sitting in second place in the Premier League standings, while Oliver Glasner's charges start the day in 16th position.

Here, Sports Mole covers the details about how to tune into Sunday's fixture.

What time does Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal kick off?

The Premier League encounter will get underway at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Where is Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal being played?

The reigning champions will travel to the City Ground, which can hold just over 31,000 spectators.

Arsenal were held to a goalless draw on their last visit to the City Ground in January.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

UK viewers can watch the match on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports UHDR.

Online streaming

Those with the relevant subscription can also stream the game on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app.

Alternatively, you can access it through NOW TV, with annual, monthly and day passes available to buy.

Highlights

Match highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app and the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

The highlights from all four of Sunday's Premier League games will also be shown on Match of the Day, which starts at 10:30pm on BBC One.

What is at stake for Nottingham Forest and Arsenal?

Nottingham Forest are hovering just outside the bottom three after winning just one of Glasner's first six games in charge.

In fact, they are at risk of losing three in a row after failing to take anything from their last two outings against Coventry City and Crystal Palace.

While Forest are desperate for a positive result, Arsenal will want to avoid any slip-ups in their Premier League title defence, with the Gunners sitting six points adrift of the summit following Manchester City's win over Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Arteta's side are targeting a third consecutive victory in all competitons after claiming back-to-back home wins over Leeds United and Lille in the Premier League and Champions League, respectively.