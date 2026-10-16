Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal: Oliver Glasner makes Chris Wood revelation ahead of Gunners showdown

Head coach Oliver Glasner has revealed that he has asked Chris Wood to provide advice over how the Nottingham Forest's attacking players can improve in the final third.

Forest play host to champions Arsenal on Sunday afternoon having scored just five goals in six Premier League fixtures.

That is despite Forest creating a hatful of chances against Crystal Palace last weekend, only to succumb to a 3-1 defeat.

While Dan Ndoye has netted two of Forest's five Premier League goals, summer signing Liam Delap has scored just once in 350 minutes.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Glasner told reporters how he felt it was more appropriate for Wood to try to aid the club's attackers than himself.

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Glasner asks for help of Nottingham Forest legend Wood

Glasner says that the New Zealand international's superior experience led to him asking the veteran forward to speak with some of his teammates.

The Austrian said: "Today the main topic was finishing in training and before the training I just told the players what we're going to do and then I said the one who can explain it best how to deal with this situation is Chris Wood because I don't know how many years [he has been] in the Premier League, and he's scored almost 100 goals in the Premier League.

"Overall [he's scored] around 200 goals in English football and he had to deal with these situations. You are in a flow and then it seems every chance is a goal and then [you have a run] where you miss some chances.

"I like what he said to the group. I said he could explain it better than me because I didn't score many goals. I didn't miss many chances because I didn't get many chances.

"The key message, and I loved it, was 'always be confident, never lose trust in yourself and there's always another one around the corner'.

"That's exactly how it is and I could see players start to smile and that's how you best to deal with it."

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Can Nottingham Forest breach Arsenal backline?

While Glasner claimed in the press conference that Forest will not create as many opportunities as they did against Crystal Palace, he can take positives from their approach work at Selhurst Park.

The consensus was that it was "one of those days" in the final third, while Ndoye has already been more productive in the final third than last season's Premier League.

Although Morgan Gibbs-White is without a goal or assist in his last two top-flight appearances, the playmaker has starred in games against Liverpool and Aston Villa since the middle of August.