Nottingham Forest predicted lineup vs. Arsenal: Morgan Gibbs-White decision made after new injury blow

Nottingham Forest boss Oliver Glasner is sweating over the availability of Morgan Gibbs-White for Sunday's Premier League clash with Arsenal at the City Ground.

The Garibaldi head coach revealed on Friday that Gibbs-White had sustained a minor muscular injury in last weekend's 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace, and had missed training for most of the week.

However, as Gibbs-White's problem is only a small one, there is a chance that he will be fit to make the starting lineup, and Forest may not err on the side of caution with their most influential player against the Premier League champions.

Gibbs-White has created the second-most chances in the league this season with 17 - one behind Pascal Gross's unrivalled 18 - while generating seven big chances and 15 chances from open play, both league-best totals.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is on hand if required, but Gibbs-White is anticipated to join Dan Ndoye and Liam Delap in an unchanged front three from Selhurst Park.

Glasner is also unlikely to alter the middle bank of four consisting of Daniel Munoz, Xaver Schlager, James McAtee and Neco Williams, while Ola Aina, Ousmane Diomande and Murillo are set to continue in front of Matz Sels too.

Nikola Milenkovic might recover from a knee injury in time to feature, but Glasner has suggested that the centre-back will not be ready to start given his six-week absence.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Aina, Diomande, Murillo; Munoz, Schlager, McAtee, Williams; Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Delap

> Click here to see how Arsenal could line up against Nottingham Forest