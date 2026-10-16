Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Myles Lewis-Skelly dropped in quintuple change

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is expected to make five changes to his starting XI for Sunday's Premier League battle with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Gunners recorded a 3-0 Champions League win over Lille on Tuesday evening but struggled to break down Les Dogues until the second half, meaning they have now failed to score in the first half of each of their last five games across the Premier League and Champions League.

Arteta's changes made a major impact just after Jurrien Timber's opening goal, and three of the midweek substitutes - Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard - will be restored to the attack here.

Noni Madueke, Mikel Merino and Viktor Gyokeres are anticipated to drop down to the bench, but Eberechi Eze's goal in midweek may be enough for the Englishman to retain his place on the left.

Leeds United hero Bruno Guimaraes and the metronome Declan Rice will likely reprise their midfield roles, though, meaning that Myles Lewis-Skelly could drop down to the bench if Riccardo Calafiori returns at left-back as expected.

Similarly, Timber could be axed from the XI as Arteta restores Ben White to the backline, purely to err on the side of caution with the Dutchman's fitness.

Piero Hincapie (ankle), William Saliba (back) and Christos Tzolis (hamstring) are all out, but Martin Zubimendi's own ankle problem - which he sustained in the warm-down last weekend - may settle down in time for the trip to the City Ground.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Eze; Havertz

> Click here to see how Nottingham Forest could line up against Arsenal