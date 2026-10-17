Brentford 1-2 Liverpool: Florian Wirtz equals Sadio Mane record in playmaking masterclass

Florian Wirtz matched an all-time Liverpool Premier League record last achieved by Sadio Mane in the Reds' 2-1 win over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Germany international retained his place in the starting lineup for the showdown with Keith Andrews's side, despite coming in for heavy criticism in recent weeks.

Wirtz had failed to score or assist in four consecutive Premier League matches before Saturday's clash, although he did set up Bradley Barcola's second goal against LASK Linz in the Champions League in midweek.

The 23-year-old also justified Andoni Iraola's faith in him against Brentford, playing a perfectly-weighted through ball to Victor Munoz, before the Spaniard cut inside and equalised after Keane Lewis-Potter's opener.

Wirtz did not manage another goal involvement in the game, as Barcola and Alexander Isak combined for Liverpool's winner, but he nevertheless created a whopping nine chances in total.

Florian Wirtz matches Sadio Mane Liverpool record against Brentford

Florian Wirtz created NINE open-play chances against Brentford… The most in a single PL game in the last six seasons ?? A deserved assist to top it off ? https://t.co/v4LbrJiQxa — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 17, 2026

To date, no Liverpool player on record - since data became available in the 2003-04 season - has ever made more key passes in a single Premier League match than Wirtz against Brentford on Saturday.

However, the former Bayer Leverkusen man has not set the outright record for Liverpool and is instead sharing a slice of history with Mane, who also created nine chances for Liverpool against Burnley in January 2021.

Not since 2011 had a Premier League player created so many chances in an away game, though; Samir Nasri managed 10 for Manchester City against Tottenham Hotspur 15 years ago.

Wirtz also found himself three key passes short of matching the all-time record for the most chances created in one Premier League game, set by Mesut Ozil for Arsenal against Sunderland in 2017.

Nevertheless, the playmaker's key pass masterclass marked a much-needed standout showing amid a difficult start to life at Anfield in general since his blockbuster £116m move from Leverkusen in 2025.

9 - Florian Wirtz's nine chances created from open play against Brentford is the most by a player in a Premier League game since Sadio Mané v Burnley in January 2021 (9) and the most by a player in an away game since Samir Nasri v Spurs in August 2011 (10). Progress. https://t.co/xyMIQP9y5p — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 17, 2026

Wirtz has now managed 20 direct goal involvements in 58 Liverpool games - seven of his own and 13 assists - and he has set up three goals in nine matches in the 2025-26 season.

However, the 23-year-old is still awaiting his first goal of the season in any competition and has not found the back of the net for Liverpool since April's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

What next for Liverpool after Brentford win?

Liverpool now have just two full days to recuperate before hosting Villarreal in the Champions League, while their next Premier League game comes at home to Brighton & Hove Albion next Sunday.

Iraola is sweating on two new fitness concerns for the clash with the Yellow Submarine, though, as Dominik Szoboszlai came off injured against Brentford before Jeremie Frimpong was also withdrawn.