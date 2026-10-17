Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Premier League holders Arsenal visit one of their least favourite haunts on Sunday afternoon, when the Gunners take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The visitors have won just one of their last six trips to the Garibaldi's base, playing out 0-0 draws in their last two visits, but they boast a 10-point lead over Oliver Glasner's strugglers in the Premier League table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Arsenal's Only Concern..."

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Igor Jesus (calf), Nicolo Savona (knee)

Doubtful: Morgan Gibbs-White (muscle), Nikola Milenkovic (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Aina, Diomande, Murillo; Munoz, Schlager, McAtee, Williams; Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Delap

ARSENAL

Out: Piero Hincapie (ankle), William Saliba (back), Christos Tzolis (hamstring)

Doubtful: Martin Zubimendi (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Eze; Havertz