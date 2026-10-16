Premier League injury, suspension list: Every out and doubtful player including Reece James, Benjamin Sesko, Dominik Szoboszlai

While not serving up the Liverpool vs. Manchester City blockbuster from gameweek six, gameweek seven of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign still brings with it a selection of must-watch matches.

The aforementioned City can temporarily go six points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table with an expected triumph at home to Ipswich Town, before the Gunners travel to Nottingham Forest a day later.

A couple of hours prior to Forest vs. Arsenal, Leeds United and an out-of-sorts Manchester United resume their heated rivalry at Elland Road, while Chelsea and Liverpool take to the field on Saturday against Everton and Brentford respectively.

Elsewhere, high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion seek to extend their magnificent run at home to M23 derby rivals Crystal Palace, while another two teams in European action - Sunderland and Bournemouth - collide on the South Coast.

Bournemouth are one of just three winless sides left in the division alongside Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur; the former host Hull City on Saturday before Spurs close out the gameweek at home to Coventry City on Monday evening.

Ahead of gameweek seven of the 2026-27 Premier League season, Sports Mole provides a list of every single player missing or doubtful through injury and suspension - you can filter by club to quickly bring up only your team's latest news!