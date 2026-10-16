Premier League injury, suspension list: Every out and doubtful player including Reece James, Benjamin Sesko, Dominik Szoboszlai

While not serving up the Liverpool vs. Manchester City blockbuster from gameweek six, gameweek seven of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign still brings with it a selection of must-watch matches.
The aforementioned City can temporarily go six points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table with an expected triumph at home to Ipswich Town, before the Gunners travel to Nottingham Forest a day later.
A couple of hours prior to Forest vs. Arsenal, Leeds United and an out-of-sorts Manchester United resume their heated rivalry at Elland Road, while Chelsea and Liverpool take to the field on Saturday against Everton and Brentford respectively.
Elsewhere, high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion seek to extend their magnificent run at home to M23 derby rivals Crystal Palace, while another two teams in European action - Sunderland and Bournemouth - collide on the South Coast.
Bournemouth are one of just three winless sides left in the division alongside Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur; the former host Hull City on Saturday before Spurs close out the gameweek at home to Coventry City on Monday evening.
Ahead of gameweek seven of the 2026-27 Premier League season, Sports Mole provides a list of every single player missing or doubtful through injury and suspension - you can filter by club to quickly bring up only your team's latest news!
|Arsenal
|Christos Tzolis (Hamstring)
|Out
|Piero Hincapie (Ankle)
|Out
|William Saliba (Back)
|Out
|Martin Zubimendi (Unspecified)
|Doubt
|Aston Villa
|Amadou Onana (Knee)
|Out
|Ian Maatsen (Ankle)
|Out
|Matteo Ruggeri (Unknown)
|Out
|George Hemmings (Unspecified)
|Doubt
|Ross Barkley (Unspecified)
|Doubt
|Bournemouth
|Alex Scott (Tendon)
|Out
|Eli Kroupi (Foot)
|Out
|Julian Araujo (Thigh)
|Out
|Veljko Milosavljevic (Knee)
|Out
|Brentford
|Antoni Milambo (Knee)
|Out
|Josh Dasilva (Hamstring)
|Out
|Jannik Schuster (Ankle)
|Doubt
|Kevin Schade (Shoulder)
|Doubt
|Mikkel Damsgaard (Ankle)
|Doubt
|Nathan Collins (Calf)
|Doubt
|Sepp van den Berg (Knee)
|Doubt
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|Evan Ferguson (Ankle)
|Out
|Femi Azeez (Hamstring)
|Out
|Kaoru Mitoma (Hamstring)
|Out
|Mats Wieffer (Knee)
|Out
|Stefanos Tzimas (Knee)
|Out
|Yankuba Minteh (Leg)
|Out
|Zadok Yohanna (Unspecified)
|Out
|Pascal Struijk (Hamstring)
|Doubt
|Chelsea
|Emmanuel Emegha (Unknown)
|Out
|Jamie Gittens (Ankle)
|Out
|Reece James (Knee)
|Out
|Coventry City
|Aurele Amenda (Calf)
|Out
|Haji Wright (Quad)
|Out
|Josh Eccles (Ankle)
|Out
|Luke Woolfenden (Knee)
|Out
|Crystal Palace
|Chadi Riad (Knee)
|Out
|Axel Disasi
|Susp
|Ben Chilwell (Unspecified)
|Doubt
|Dean Henderson (Ankle)
|Doubt
|Jean-Philippe Mateta (Hamstring)
|Doubt
|Takehiro Tomiyasu (Calf)
|Doubt
|Everton
|Christian Norgaard (Groin)
|Doubt
|Jarrad Branthwaite (Dead leg)
|Doubt
|Vitalii Mykolenko (Leg)
|Doubt
|Fulham
|Hugo Larsson (Groin)
|Doubt
|Hull City
|Darko Gyabi (Thigh)
|Out
|Ilyas Ansah (Back)
|Out
|Jack Butland (Shoulder)
|Out
|Lucas Gourna-Douath (Unknown)
|Out
|Matt Targett (Ankle)
|Out
|Mohamed-Ali Cho (Calf)
|Out
|Nobel Mendy (Groin)
|Out
|Charlie Hughes (Groin)
|Out
|Ipswich Town
|No confirmed absences — full squad checks ongoing
|Leeds United
|Joe Rodon (Hamstring)
|Out
|Mateo Joseph (Knee)
|Out
|Daniel James (Back)
|Doubt
|Liverpool
|Conor Bradley (Knee)
|Out
|Giovanni Leoni (Knee)
|Out
|Hugo Ekitike (Achilles)
|Out
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Susp
|Alexander Isak (Quad)
|Doubt
|Cody Gakpo (Ankle)
|Doubt
|Dominik Szoboszlai (Hamstring)
|Doubt
|Manchester City
|Antoine Semenyo (Leg)
|Doubt
|Nico O'Reilly (Unknown)
|Doubt
|Manchester United
|Benjamin Sesko (Calf)
|Out
|Manuel Ugarte (Knee)
|Out
|Noussair Mazraoui (Back)
|Out
|Patrick Dorgu (Hamstring)
|Out
|Kobbie Mainoo (Unknown)
|Doubt
|Luke Shaw (Unknown)
|Doubt
|Newcastle United
|Anthony Elanga (Unknown)
|Out
|Ewen Jaouen (Hamstring)
|Out
|Jacob Ramsey (Thigh)
|Out
|Tino Livramento (Unknown)
|Out
|Amar Dedic (Hamstring)
|Doubt
|Bazoumana Traore (Knee)
|Doubt
|Will Osula (Foot)
|Doubt
|Nottingham Forest
|Igor Jesus (Calf)
|Out
|Nicolo Savona (Knee)
|Out
|Morgan Gibbs-White (Muscle)
|Doubt
|Nikola Milenkovic (Knee)
|Doubt
|Sunderland
|Dan Ballard (Hamstring)
|Out
|Romaine Mundle (Knee)
|Out
|Thomas Meunier (Unknown)
|Out
|Wilson Isidor (Unknown)
|Doubt
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Dejan Kulusevski (Knee)
|Out
|Mykhailo Mudryk (Ankle)
|Out
|Pedro Porro (Hamstring)
|Out
|Wilson Odobert (Knee)
|Out
|Xavi Simons (Knee)
|Out