Premier League injury, suspension list: Every out and doubtful player including Reece James, Benjamin Sesko, Dominik Szoboszlai

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Premier League injury list: Every out and doubtful player for GW7
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While not serving up the Liverpool vs. Manchester City blockbuster from gameweek six, gameweek seven of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign still brings with it a selection of must-watch matches.

The aforementioned City can temporarily go six points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table with an expected triumph at home to Ipswich Town, before the Gunners travel to Nottingham Forest a day later.

A couple of hours prior to Forest vs. Arsenal, Leeds United and an out-of-sorts Manchester United resume their heated rivalry at Elland Road, while Chelsea and Liverpool take to the field on Saturday against Everton and Brentford respectively.

Elsewhere, high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion seek to extend their magnificent run at home to M23 derby rivals Crystal Palace, while another two teams in European action - Sunderland and Bournemouth - collide on the South Coast.

Bournemouth are one of just three winless sides left in the division alongside Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur; the former host Hull City on Saturday before Spurs close out the gameweek at home to Coventry City on Monday evening.

Ahead of gameweek seven of the 2026-27 Premier League season, Sports Mole provides a list of every single player missing or doubtful through injury and suspension - you can filter by club to quickly bring up only your team's latest news!

Premier League Gameweek 7 – Injury & Suspension Tracker
Last updated: October 16, 2026 · All 20 clubs
Out Confirmed absent
Doubt Fitness concern / late test
Susp Suspended
Arsenal
Christos Tzolis (Hamstring) Out
Piero Hincapie (Ankle) Out
William Saliba (Back) Out
Martin Zubimendi (Unspecified) Doubt
Aston Villa
Amadou Onana (Knee) Out
Ian Maatsen (Ankle) Out
Matteo Ruggeri (Unknown) Out
George Hemmings (Unspecified) Doubt
Ross Barkley (Unspecified) Doubt
Bournemouth
Alex Scott (Tendon) Out
Eli Kroupi (Foot) Out
Julian Araujo (Thigh) Out
Veljko Milosavljevic (Knee) Out
Brentford
Antoni Milambo (Knee) Out
Josh Dasilva (Hamstring) Out
Jannik Schuster (Ankle) Doubt
Kevin Schade (Shoulder) Doubt
Mikkel Damsgaard (Ankle) Doubt
Nathan Collins (Calf) Doubt
Sepp van den Berg (Knee) Doubt
Brighton and Hove Albion
Evan Ferguson (Ankle) Out
Femi Azeez (Hamstring) Out
Kaoru Mitoma (Hamstring) Out
Mats Wieffer (Knee) Out
Stefanos Tzimas (Knee) Out
Yankuba Minteh (Leg) Out
Zadok Yohanna (Unspecified) Out
Pascal Struijk (Hamstring) Doubt
Chelsea
Emmanuel Emegha (Unknown) Out
Jamie Gittens (Ankle) Out
Reece James (Knee) Out
Coventry City
Aurele Amenda (Calf) Out
Haji Wright (Quad) Out
Josh Eccles (Ankle) Out
Luke Woolfenden (Knee) Out
Crystal Palace
Chadi Riad (Knee) Out
Axel Disasi Susp
Ben Chilwell (Unspecified) Doubt
Dean Henderson (Ankle) Doubt
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Hamstring) Doubt
Takehiro Tomiyasu (Calf) Doubt
Everton
Christian Norgaard (Groin) Doubt
Jarrad Branthwaite (Dead leg) Doubt
Vitalii Mykolenko (Leg) Doubt
Fulham
Hugo Larsson (Groin) Doubt
Hull City
Darko Gyabi (Thigh) Out
Ilyas Ansah (Back) Out
Jack Butland (Shoulder) Out
Lucas Gourna-Douath (Unknown) Out
Matt Targett (Ankle) Out
Mohamed-Ali Cho (Calf) Out
Nobel Mendy (Groin) Out
Charlie Hughes (Groin) Out
Ipswich Town
No confirmed absences — full squad checks ongoing
Leeds United
Joe Rodon (Hamstring) Out
Mateo Joseph (Knee) Out
Daniel James (Back) Doubt
Liverpool
Conor Bradley (Knee) Out
Giovanni Leoni (Knee) Out
Hugo Ekitike (Achilles) Out
Ryan Gravenberch Susp
Alexander Isak (Quad) Doubt
Cody Gakpo (Ankle) Doubt
Dominik Szoboszlai (Hamstring) Doubt
Manchester City
Antoine Semenyo (Leg) Doubt
Nico O'Reilly (Unknown) Doubt
Manchester United
Benjamin Sesko (Calf) Out
Manuel Ugarte (Knee) Out
Noussair Mazraoui (Back) Out
Patrick Dorgu (Hamstring) Out
Kobbie Mainoo (Unknown) Doubt
Luke Shaw (Unknown) Doubt
Newcastle United
Anthony Elanga (Unknown) Out
Ewen Jaouen (Hamstring) Out
Jacob Ramsey (Thigh) Out
Tino Livramento (Unknown) Out
Amar Dedic (Hamstring) Doubt
Bazoumana Traore (Knee) Doubt
Will Osula (Foot) Doubt
Nottingham Forest
Igor Jesus (Calf) Out
Nicolo Savona (Knee) Out
Morgan Gibbs-White (Muscle) Doubt
Nikola Milenkovic (Knee) Doubt
Sunderland
Dan Ballard (Hamstring) Out
Romaine Mundle (Knee) Out
Thomas Meunier (Unknown) Out
Wilson Isidor (Unknown) Doubt
Tottenham Hotspur
Dejan Kulusevski (Knee) Out
Mykhailo Mudryk (Ankle) Out
Pedro Porro (Hamstring) Out
Wilson Odobert (Knee) Out
Xavi Simons (Knee) Out
Sources: Premier League manager press conferences, October 15–16, 2026
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