Nico Williams agent reveals why Barcelona move collapsed amid Arsenal and Liverpool interest

Nico Williams's agent has revealed that the Athletic Bilbao winger was prepared to leave the Basque club for Barcelona in 2025, but concerns over his potential registration prevented the transfer from going ahead.

Barcelona pursued Williams across two summer transfer windows after the Spain international established himself as one of Europe's most exciting attacking talents, particularly following his impressive performances at Euro 2024.

However, despite negotiations progressing with the Catalan giants, the winger unexpectedly committed his future to Athletic by signing a new contract until June 2035.

The decision came as a major blow to Barcelona, who had identified Williams as a leading attacking target, while Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain had also expressed interest in his services.

Now, more than a year after that dramatic conclusion, Williams's representative Felix Tainta has provided further insight into the negotiations and explained why his client ultimately rejected the opportunity to move to Camp Nou.

Speaking on the Los Fulanos podcast, Tainta confirmed that Williams had considered leaving Athletic to pursue greater sporting ambitions, but insisted that Barcelona failed to offer sufficient guarantees over his eligibility to play.

Nico Williams agent reveals Barcelona's decisive transfer problem

Tainta revealed that discussions with Barcelona took place with Athletic's knowledge, despite tensions between the two Spanish clubs over the Catalans' approach.

The agent explained that the negotiations reached a point where the uncertainty surrounding Barcelona's financial position became impossible to ignore.

"There came a point in the negotiations when Nico could not afford to be left without playing," Tainta explained, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

"Nico is a Formula One car, and if I come to your house, I shouldn't have to take on your problems. I made that clear to Barcelona."

Tainta's concerns centred on the possibility that Williams could complete his transfer without subsequently being registered to compete in La Liga.

Barcelona had encountered similar difficulties with other signings, including Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, whose registration disputes during the 2024-25 campaign had exposed the club's problems with Spanish football's financial regulations.

The situation was particularly sensitive for Williams, who was preparing for the 2026 World Cup with Spain and could not afford an extended period without competitive football.

"We decided that without certain guarantees, we could not take the risk of Nico going there and being unable to play," Tainta added.

"With a World Cup coming up, and even without a World Cup, he is a professional who needs to be able to do his job."

According to the representative, the absence of those assurances ultimately convinced Williams and his entourage that remaining at Athletic was the safer option.

His account provides additional confirmation of the registration concerns previously reported during the transfer saga, while establishing that the winger had genuinely considered a move away from his boyhood club.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Arsenal and Liverpool interest confirmed as Williams agent questions Athletic ambitions

Tainta also acknowledged that Williams's ambitions had encouraged him to explore opportunities elsewhere, despite his strong connection to Athletic.

"Nico had the idea of leaving. He is ambitious," the agent explained.

"At Athletic, you know the limitations. You know you are not going to win a Champions League, and possibly not a La Liga title."

Those comments have attracted attention in Bilbao, where Williams is regarded as one of the club's most important players and has committed himself to an exceptionally long contract.

The winger joined Athletic's youth system as a youngster and has developed into a key figure alongside his older brother Inaki Williams.

Tainta also confirmed the extent of the interest generated by his client's performances at Euro 2024, when Spain defeated England in the final.

"Barcelona, Arsenal, Bayern, Liverpool, PSG... Everyone wanted Nico," he said.

However, the representative made clear that Barcelona were the club with whom negotiations progressed furthest.

There is no indication from his latest comments that Arsenal or Liverpool have renewed their pursuit of the 24-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

Williams's contract extension has also significantly strengthened Athletic's position in any future negotiations.

When the agreement was announced in July 2025, the Basque club confirmed that his release clause had increased by more than 50%, although the exact figure was not disclosed.

Spanish reports have subsequently estimated the clause at approximately €100m (£87m), substantially higher than the fee Barcelona had previously been expected to pay.

Tainta defended the player's loyalty to Athletic, pointing out that Williams had previously rejected the opportunity to run down his contract and leave on a free transfer.

The agent said he had ultimately proposed another extension after the Barcelona negotiations collapsed, with Williams agreeing to remain at the club.

The latest revelations therefore offer a different perspective on a decision originally presented as a demonstration of loyalty to Athletic.

Williams may have chosen to stay in Bilbao, but his agent's account suggests that Barcelona's inability to guarantee his registration was the decisive factor in preventing a move that the player had seriously considered.