Fulham news: Alvaro Arbeloa responds to sack speculation ahead of Premier League clash with Hull

Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has attempted to play down the speculation over his future ahead of Saturday's clash against Hull City.

The Cottagers appointed Arbeloa on a three-year contract after Marco Silva left to take the head coach role at Benfica.

The former Real Madrid boss is already facing a battle to save his job after failing to win any of his opening six Premier League games.

Arbeloa's side were in a position to end their wait for a win in last Saturday's away clash against Ipswich Town after Ryan Sessegnon had opened the scoring in the early stages of the second half.

However, Ipswich scored two late goals in the space of three minutes to condemn Fulham to a narrow 2-1 loss, leaving them at the bottom of the Premier League table with two points separating them from safety.

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Arbeloa responds to speculation over future

With Saturday's clash against Hull seen as a must-win game, Arbeloa was asked whether he had seen the reports about his future when he spoke to the media in Friday's pre-match press conference.

"No, I am focused on tomorrow’s game, my players, my team," Arbeloa told reporters. "That is the most important thing.

"It is not about me. It is about the club, the supporters. We are waiting for the performance that turns into a result."

Arbeloa also insisted it had been a "normal week" when asked about whether he had discussed his future with the Fulham hierarchy.

"No, it has been a normal week where we have been working hard," the Fulham boss added. "We are preparing for a difficult match against a difficult team. Another week for me."

© Imago / Mark Pain

Arbeloa delivers Fulham injury update

In regard to team news, the Fulham boss revealed that midfielder Hugo Larsson was a doubt for Saturday's outing at Craven Cottage.

“We have a small problem with Hugo and his groin," Arbeloa said. “We will have to check after the training session, but I’m not sure he will be available for tomorrow.

"All of the other players are fit and available tomorrow.”

Left-back Antonee Robinson will be available for selection after missing the defeat to Ipswich with a knee problem.