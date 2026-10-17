Leeds United vs. Manchester United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Leeds United take on Manchester United in the first Roses rivalry showdown of the 2026-27 Premier League season on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts are seventh in the standings with nine points from six matches, while the visitors are 13th in the table with just six points from their opening six league fixtures.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Leeds United vs. Manchester United kick off?

Leeds United's encounter with Manchester United will get underway at 2pm UK time on Sunday.

Where is Leeds United vs. Manchester United being played?

The Premier League clash will take place at Elland Road, which can hold up to 37,645 supporters.

How to watch Leeds United vs. Manchester United in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Main Event UHD for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

What is at stake for Leeds United and Manchester United?

Leeds United enter Sunday's fixture looking to bounce back from their first Premier League defeat of the season, having narrowly lost 2-1 to Arsenal on matchday six.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are in desperate need of a victory after enduring a five-game winless run across all competitions, as well as four Premier League games without a win.

The pressure is, consequently, building on Michael Carrick's position at the helm, meaning the Man Utd manager may need a victory to extend his time as manager.

> Our full preview of Leeds United vs. Manchester United can be viewed here