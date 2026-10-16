Leeds United predicted lineup vs. Man Utd: Daniel Farke faces Dan James decision ahead of Premier League clash

Leeds United will welcome bitter rivals Manchester United to Elland Road on Sunday, looking to continue their strong start to the Premier League season.

The Whites have a largely fit squad to choose from, bolstered by the potential return of speedster Dan James, with manager Daniel Farke declaring that "There is a chance that he is involved."

James Trafford will start between the posts for the hosts, who have impressively kept five clean sheets from their last eight competitive home matches.

Protecting the shots-stopper will be a three-man backline consisting of James Justin, Nico Elvedi and Tarik Muharemovic, while Joe Rodon remains out with a hamstring injury.

Either side of the trio, wing-backs Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson are set to provide width on the attack, as well as tuck in when Man United roam forward.

Ao Tanaka should be on hand to join Ethan Ampadu in the centre of the park, hoping to give the team stability from midfield.

Just ahead of the duo, Noah Okafor and Anton Stach are likely to be supporting striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as he leads the line, though James could be an option off the bench late in the game.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Trafford; Muharemovic, Elvedi, Justin; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Stach, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin