Leeds United vs. Man United: Benjamin Sesko injury status confirmed as Red Devils sweat over Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo fitness

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has said that Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo could both potentially be involved in Sunday's Premier League clash with Leeds United.

Shaw and Mainoo were both absent against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday due to injuries that they sustained ahead of the fixture.

Both have chances of being available for the contest at Elland Road, but Benjamin Sesko remains unavailable for selection due to a shin issue.

"We will see about Luke [Shaw] and Kobbie [Mainoo]. Ben's [Sesko] got to have a couple more checks before we update on timelines. He's still a little bit further away," Carrick told reporters.

Sesko's ongoing absence is a concern given the nature of his shin injury, which he initially suffered at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

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Shaw, Mainoo could be involved for Man United against Leeds

The striker has played six times this season, scoring twice, but he has missed the team's last three matches in all competitions and will again be absent on Sunday.

Recent reports have claimed that surgery is an option for Sesko, which would mean a lengthy spell on the sidelines but should, in theory, correct the issue entirely.

As well as Sesko, Man United will be missing Tom Heaton, Manuel Ugarte, Patrick Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui for their clash with Leeds on Sunday afternoon.

However, Matthijs de Ligt is now back in the fold after almost a year out with a back issue; the Netherlands international was on the bench against Atletico.

Meanwhile, Carrick has confirmed that Lisandro Martinez will be involved, with the club moving on from the defender's outburst after the defeat to Atletico in the Champions League.

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Sesko remains unavailable for Man United but Martinez will feature

Should Shaw prove his fitness, the Englishman would likely return at left-back for the clash against Leeds, while Mainoo would be an option to come into the midfield.

Carlos Baleba could make his first Premier League start for the Red Devils on Sunday following two positive performances against Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico.

Matheus Cunha will also be pushing to return to the starting team at Elland Road, having been named on the bench for the clash with Diego Simeone's side.