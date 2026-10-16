Leeds United vs. Man United: Will Red Devils ace Lisandro Martinez be involved after incredible outburst?

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has confirmed that Lisandro Martinez will be in the squad for Sunday's Premier League clash with Leeds United.

The Argentina international gave a stunning interview to Amazon Prime following Man United's 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, where he criticised the club's board, including technical director Jason Wilcox, for what he deemed to be failures in the summer transfer window.

Martinez has since apologised for his reaction, and Carrick has insisted that the matter is now closed, with the Argentina international set to be involved against Leeds.

"It's done really. We have moved on. It's one of those things. He's come out and acknowledged the situation. We have moved on pretty quickly," Carrick told reporters during his pre-match press conference.

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Martinez will feature in Man United squad vs. Leeds

"It was pretty simple, we all understood the situation and what it meant. He made the statement and acknowledged it was a mistake on his part. We have a really good feeling within the group, the spirit and togetherness."

Carrick then confirmed that Martinez would be "part of the squad" against Leeds.

"Just because people talk from the outside, that doesn't mean it's the truth. The squad today in training was in a fantastic place - that's the truth," the manager continued.

When asked about Martinez's criticism of Wilcox, Carrick said: "I think he's released his statement and he's realised he's made a mistake.

"I understand emotion at times, we ask for fire and players to care, but there is a way of doing that, which has been acknowledged."

Carrick was then asked whether Wilcox should speak more, responding: "I don’t think that’s for me to say. I’ve got no problem with how it is for me sitting here and talking to you guys and leading the group and the club from this position. We’re a really tight-knit group."

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Carrick under pressure to deliver positive result at Leeds

Man United have lost four of their opening nine matches of a campaign for the first time, and there is major pressure on Carrick to deliver a positive result.

The 20-time English champions have only been victorious on one occasion in the league this season, and they currently sit down in 13th spot in the Premier League table.

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler is seen as a potential replacement for Carrick, should the club decide to make a change, in addition to Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe.