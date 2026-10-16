Man City vs. Ipswich: Enzo Maresca could surpass Pep Guardiola as Citizens boss chases Premier League history

Enzo Maresca could set a new Premier League managerial record when his Manchester City side take on Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens are bidding to bounce back from their 4-2 home defeat to Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday – their first loss of the season.

Man City had previously put together an impressive eight-game winning run across all competitions, including six wins out of six in the Premier League to push them to the top of the table.

Maresca’s men have navigated their way past Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Coventry City, Manchester United, Sunderland and Liverpool, beating the latter 3-0 at Anfield in their first match since they were found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s financial regulations.

Should Man City preserve their 100% record in the top flight by beating Ipswich this weekend, Maresca will become the first manager in Premier League history to win his first seven games in charge of a club.

Following City’s win at Anfield, Maresca became just the fourth manager after his predecessor Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer to win the first six matches of a spell in charge of a Premier League club, but no-one has ever started a season with seven straight victories.

In addition, success for Man City would see them become only the third Premier League team to win their first seven matches to start a campaign after Chelsea in 2005-06 (first nine) and Liverpool in 2019-20, who both went on to win the title in those respective seasons.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Azzuu

Man City’s Maresca preparing for “dangerous” game against Ipswich

Man City should be confident of success against Ipswich, as they beat the Tractor Boys 4-1 on home soil and 6-0 at Portman Road during the 2024-25 Premier League season.

City have also lost just two of their last 32 top-flight fixtures, but Maresca has insisted that Gary O’Neil’s side will be no pushovers on Saturday.

“I said many times, they are dangerous,” Maresca stressed. “They had the entire week to prepare and can surprise us. It’s a great opportunity to win and go six points ahead of second.”

"Very happy, very pleased (with start to the season),” Maresca added. “The international break has been quite busy, after that we played Anfield away and PSG at home - two big games, but we handled it quite good, all together, the club, the fans, the team, everyone.

“But tomorrow's game is three points, exactly the same as Anfield, so that's why it's important to continue our run and try and win."

Maresca has also encouraged Man City supporters to bring their iconic inflatable bananas – a fan tradition dating back to the 1980s – that were prominently on display in the away end at Anfield last weekend.

"Very nice! I didn't know the history behind the banana. I hope tomorrow I can see many bananas in the stadium,” He added. “I think it's created a nice environment for the fans and for everyone in the stadium.

"I have four kids, they already asked me [for one]! Tomorrow they're going to be at the stadium, and we'll see!”

Meanwhile, Maresca has provided an update on the fitness of his squad and has delivered his verdict on whether star players including Erling Haaland will be rested.