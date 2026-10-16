Leeds United vs. Man United: Mauling at Elland Road could spell the end for Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick

Ahead of Manchester United's trip to Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday, Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law discusses the Red Devils.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "I do not blame Carrick for this situation"

Leeds United vs. Man United Premier League Match Preview

The performance against Atletico was decent, considering the circumstances. The start was horrific, the last thing the team needed, but they did well after that.

Atletico had a couple of good chances where he should have done better. The midfield looked a lot better with Santos and Baleba in there.

As for Martinez, I genuinely would not be bothered if he did not play for the club again. He was involved in both goals against Atletico, got done for the Tottenham one by Solanke, who bullied him off the ball, and scored that terrible own goal at Fulham.

The club have stood by him when he has not been fit, which has been for a long time. People compare this to Rooney back in the day when he famously went to Sir Alex Ferguson and said he needed to know what players were being brought in.

But that situation involved Wayne Rooney and Ronaldo coming against a board, not Lisandro Martinez, who has been at best bang average for the club since he arrived. It was disrespectful to say it publicly.

Yes, he is right in what he is saying, but that does not mean you can air it in that way, and it is disrespectful to his teammates. Going after Wilcox is also odd because it is not Jason Wilcox's money.

He does not set the transfer budget for Manchester United. That comes from above him. He is heavily involved in identifying and pursuing targets, but the money does not come from him.

On Carrick, his hands are tied and it has been difficult. Man United are short a left back, with Ayden Heaven playing there against Atletico.

They are short a centre forward, and how much they knew about Sesko's shin injury will be interesting. It is a chronic issue, very concerning given that he missed the end of last season, missed pre-season, and has now been absent for the last few games.

Carrick has said recently that surgery cannot be ruled out, which would mean a lengthy absence again. Mbeumo has played up front, Cunha has played up front, and Zirkzee is the other option, but they needed to sign another forward over the summer.

For Carrick, he is the favourite to be sacked. If they get a hiding here, I think that could be the end. If it is a tight game with positives, I would be shocked if they sacked him after that.

But if it is a really bad one and they get a going over by Leeds, I do not see where they can go from there. There are big Champions League games coming up, and Como, Bournemouth, and Chelsea to come in the Premier League before the end of the month.

Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo are both doubts, and Dorgu's absence and Mazraoui's situation have stripped the full back options available to Carrick.

I do not blame Carrick for this situation, but I do not think he has the personality or the charisma to be the Man United manager in tough times, and that is no slight on him.

There has been talk that Hurzeler at Brighton is the number one choice and the outstanding Premier League candidate.

Conte and Eddie Howe have also been mentioned. If United lose badly here, it could be the end for Carrick. If there are signs of positivity and they lose narrowly or get a point, I think he stays.

United's record against Leeds at Elland Road is decent, with the last defeat there coming in 2002. But Leeds have had some Old Trafford wins, including last time out in April, which was probably one of the best away performances I have seen from a club last season. Leeds were excellent in that game and deserved all three points.

They need to move Martinez on at the end of the season, whether on a free transfer or by extending his deal and selling him. Man United need a whole new defence: a right-back, a centre-back to play alongside Leny Yoro, and a left-back. They need to give Yoro time now as a France international.

But they need to qualify for the Champions League for next season to attract the calibre of players they would want.