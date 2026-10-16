Bournemouth lineup vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI for Premier League clash with Rose set to make Gannon-Doak start decision

Bournemouth attacker Ben Gannon-Doak is pushing to make his first Premier League start of the season in Sunday's home clash with Sunderland.

The winger featured as a half-time substitute in last weekend's heavy 5-1 defeat to Chelsea, before he played 84 minutes in Thursday's 3-0 win over Sturm Graz in the Europa League.

The Scotland international is now hoping to get the nod over David Brooks to feature in the attacking trio behind centre-forward Evanilson.

From right to left, Rose could field Gannon-Doak, Rayan and Marcus Tavernier, although there is also the option to start the Scotsman on the left, the Brazilian on the right and Tavernier as the number 10.

In midfield, Lewis Cook is expected to make way so Ryan Christie can operate in a central midfield pairing with Tyler Adams.

Adam Smith will retain his spot on the right side of defence, while Adrien Truffert is set to replace Julio Soler at left-back.

Rose is also expected to hand a recall to James Hill, who will take Bafode Diakite's spot as Antonio Silva's central defensive partner in front of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, who will be aiming to record his first Premier League clean sheet of the season.

In regard to options off the bench, Bournemouth should be able to call upon the attacking talent of Justin Kluivert and Amine Adli after the pair returned from injury with substitute appearances against Sturm Graz in midweek.

Key midfielder Alex Scott remains sidelined with a thigh injury, although he is expected to return earlier than expected after initially being ruled out for up to eight weeks.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Adams, Christie; Gannon-Doak, Rayan, Tavernier; Evanilson