Sunderland lineup vs. Bournemouth: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Le Bris weighs up Brobbey decision

Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey is in contention to start Sunday's Premier League clash against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Brobbey sat out last weekend's defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion after picking up a hamstring injury while on international duty with the Netherlands.

The 24-year-old returned to the matchday squad for Thursday's Europa League clash against Torreenese, but he remained on the bench for the duration of the 2-1 win in Portugal.

While Regis Le Bris appears keen to be cautious with Brobbey, there may be temptation to start him at the Vitality Stadium, especially if Wilson Isidor failed to prove his fitness in time for the away trip.

Enzo Le Fee is expected to line up behind the main striker, while Trai Hume and Angulo could offer support from the flanks.

Buoyed by his winner in Portugal, Noah Sadiki is set to line up in central midfield alongside captain Granit Xhaka, who was among those to drop down to the bench in midweek before playing a role off the bench in the second half.

Nordi Mukiele provided an assist in his substitute appearance on Thursday, and he will be looking to offer more attacking support if he starts at right-back rather than central defence.

That would allow Kevin Danso and Omar Alderete to form the central defensive pairing, while Reinildo Mandava will return to the side to marshal the left side of the back four.

In regard to absences, Le Bris travels to the south coast without the services of Thomas Meunier, Daniel Ballard and Romaine Mundle.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Mukiele, Danso, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Hume, Le Fee, Angulo; Brobbey

>Click here to see how Bournemouth could line up for this fixture.