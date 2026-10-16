Man United predicted lineup vs. Leeds: Michael Carrick has Lisandro Martinez decision to make ahead of Premier League clash

Struggling Manchester United will travel to take on Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday, for a tough Premier League showdown against their rivals.

The Red Devils are missing a number of key players including Benjamin Sesko, while there are doubts about Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo.

Michael Carrick also has a decision to make about whether to start Lisandro Martinez, following his outburst after the 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

The Argentine has been included in the squad to face Leeds, and could start alongside Harry Maguire in front of goalkeeper Senne Lammens this weekend.

With Patrick Dorgu sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Shaw a doubt, and Noussair Mazraoui only recently returned to training, Diogo Dalot is likely to operate at left-back, while Leny Yoro continues on the right.

Carlos Baleba may partner Youri Tielemans in the centre of the park, given that Mainoo will be subject to a late fitness test, and Manuel Ugarte remains out of action as he recovers from the anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered in the summer.

Further forward, talismanic captain Bruno Fernandes will take the number 10 role, flanked by Amad Diallo and Matheus Cunha behind Bryan Mbeumo.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Tielemans, Baleba; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

> Click here to see how Leeds could line up against Man United