Liverpool learn Bayern Munich's Florian Wirtz transfer stance as club president makes "not an issue" claim

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has dismissed the possibility of a move for Liverpool attacker Florian Wirtz.

The German attacker flourished during his time with Bayer Leverkusen, scoring 57 goals and providing 65 assists in 197 competitive appearances.

Wirtz helped Leverkusen win the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and German Super Cup, with his performances earning him a move to Liverpool in 2025.

However, he has failed to produce his best form since making the move to Anfield, leading to scrutiny about his spot in the side.

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Bayern chief responds to Wirtz rumours

Bayern Munich have been mentioned as a potential suitor should Liverpool decide to cut their losses and offload the playmaker.

The German club's president has admitted he feels a "little sorry" for Wirtz following his struggles at Liverpool.

“First of all, I think Florian Wirtz is an outstanding player, there’s absolutely no question about that,” Hainer said, as per Sports Witness.

“I almost feel a little sorry for him that he hasn’t yet reached the same form in England that he had at Leverkusen, because we also need him for the German national team.”

However, the Bayern chief ruled out the possibility of launching a move for Wirtz in the near future.

“We have such a top-class squad, we’re incredibly happy at the moment, and therefore it’s not an issue for us," Hainer added.

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What next for Wirtz?

With a move to Bayern looking to be off the cards, Wirtz's main focus will be proving that he can be an important player in Andoni Iraola's side.

Wirtz has certainly been trusted by the Liverpool boss, having started all eight Premier League and Champions League games this term.

However, the Reds need a better return than the two assists Wirtz has mustered so far this season.

They will surely look to bolster the number 10 position in 2027 if they see no discernible improvement from the Germany international in the coming months.