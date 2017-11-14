Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden to be called up to England Under-21s?

Foden to be called up to England U21s?
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is reportedly in line to be called up to the England Under-21 squad in March.
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 17:36 UK

England Under-21s boss Aidy Boothroyd has reportedly started to consider the possibility of selecting Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden in his next squad.

Last month, Foden helped the Under-17 side win the World Cup in India, while the teenager won the tournament's best player award after helping the Three Lions defeat Spain in the final.

Foden was expected to make the step up into the Under-19 age group but according to the Daily Mail, the playmaker could be drafted straight into the Under-21s.

Boothroyd is able to take his time over the decision, with England not back in action until March when they host Ukraine in a qualifier for the 2019 European Under-21 Championship.

However, as it stands, Foden - who featured in a City first-team friendly during the summer - will be among the new picks after earning 23 caps for the Under-17s.

Phil Foden in action for England under-17s on September 1, 2017
Guardiola praises "important" Phil Foden
