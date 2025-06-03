Preview: Malawi vs. Lesotho - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's COSAFA Cup clash between Malawi and Lesotho, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

A competitive Group B at the 2025 COSAFA Cup will kick off at the Free State Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Thursday, with Malawi taking on Lesotho in the opening match.

These two Southern African nations last met in the semi-final of this competition back in the 2023 edition, which Lesotho won on penalties after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Match preview

Malawi are set to return to the COSAFA Cup after missing last year's competition, which they withdrew from prior to the group draw out of respect for eight victims of a plane crash earlier that same week.

The Flames finished in fourth place in the 2023 edition, which was their highest placement in the competition since 2002 and 2003, when they ended as runners-up in back-to-back campaigns.

However, Patrick Mabedi's side has not been in their best form of late, having lost their last match 2-0 to South Africa in the CAF African Nations Championship qualifiers, marking their third loss in four games.

During that period, Malawi also lost to Tunisia and Namibia in their World Cup qualifiers, which left them in fifth place in their group with six points, 10 points behind the group leaders with four games left to play.

In terms of head-to-head standings, the Flames have struggled to get the better of Lesotho, failing to win any of their last six encounters (D3 L3) dating back to an international friendly in May 2009.

Meanwhile, after finishing as runners-up in the 2023 COSAFA Cup, Lesotho endured a dismal campaign last year, managing only a single point in their three group-stage matches, which saw them finish bottom of the standings.

Since then, the Crocodiles have played 12 matches across all competitions and only managed three wins, two of which came in the CAF African Nations Championship qualifiers against Namibia and Angola.

Leslie Notsi's side also failed to qualify for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, earning just four points in six qualification games, and they are currently second-bottom in their World Cup qualification group.

Chief among Lesotho's struggles of late has been a lack of attacking output, as they have failed to score in three of their last five games across all competitions, while conceding 12 over the same period.

Malawi form (all competitions):





Lesotho form (all competitions):

Team News

Pasuwa has retained six Nyasa Big Bullets players from his squad selection for the CHAN qualifiers for this competition, including Richard Chimbamba, Andrew Jovinala, Yankho Singo, Chawanangwa Gumbo, Wongani Lungu and Chikumbutso Salima.

Notably, Bullets' skipper Lloyd Aaron has been omitted from the COSAFA Cup squad for Blessings Mpokera, while 19-year-old Oscar Petro has received his first senior national team call-up. Washali Jaziya was the only player based abroad to make the cut.

Notsi, on the other hand, has made several changes to his team for the upcoming competition, particularly in the goalkeeping department, where he has summoned three youthful shot-stoppers in 17-year-old Leluma Mofoka, Seahlolo Mosoeu of LCS FC and Nthebe Majoro of LMPS.

There are also notable changes to the Crocodiles' defence and midfield, with Majantja captain Siyabonga Monyaka and the Rapuleng twins, Katleho and Kananelo, all in line to make their first senior starts.



Malawi possible starting lineup:

Chimbamba; Lameck, Mwansambo, Jovinala, Jaziya; Singo, Gumbo, Kalima, Singini; Nkhoma, Chihana

Lesotho possible starting lineup:

Majoro; Mphalaole, Koeana, Phosholi, Sefoli; Mphale, Mohapi, Makuru, Lefatle; Phants'e, Snyders





We say: Malawi 1-1 Lesotho

While Lesotho have been the dominant side in this contest over the years, Malawi will benefit from having retained the majority of the squad that featured in the CHAN qualifiers last month for this competition.

We are still expecting the Likuena to be very competitive in this match, but feel that the Flames will be able to claim a share of the spoils.





