Preview: Lorient vs Paris FC - prediction, team news, lineups

Paris FC will aim to remain unbeaten in Ligue 1 on Saturday when they head to Stade du Moustoir to face Lorient on matchday six.

A 2-1 defeat versus Le Mans before the international break dropped the Brittany club down to 12th in the table, nine places below Paris, who hung onto a 2-1 win over Strasbourg last time out.

Match preview

With the fall international window over, it is back to work for Alexandre Dujeux, who has yet to make a lasting impact as manager of Lorient to this point.

The former Angers boss inherited a side that surprised everyone last season by finishing in 10th, and on Saturday this team could suffer consecutive league defeats for the first time all year.

On Saturday, the Brittany club could also go winless in their first three Ligue 1 home outings for the first time this decade.

Lorient have picked up just five points after five matchdays this season, one fewer than they had at this stage a season ago.

So far in 2025-26 Lorient are undefeated when leading or tied at the interval but failed to win their only outing in which they led after 45 minutes this season, drawing Toulouse 2-2 at home last month.

This weekend Les Merlus can stretch their unbeaten run against Paris FC at home to nine matches across all competitions.

© Iconsport

After a rough stretch at Chelsea last season, Liam Rosenior has shown to be a manager more than capable of elevating a side in Ligue 1 once again.

He did that at Strasbourg before briefly taking charge of the Blues, and he has taken Paris FC to a third-place standing early into their second successive top-flight season.

This team can stretch their unbeaten run to six matches on Saturday, which would be their best-ever start to a domestic campaign this decade.

Paris FC boast a 100% record in the top flight this season when netting the opening goal, winning in all three of those instances so far.

Meanwhile, they are tied for the league lead in clean sheets with three and second in average goals conceded per match (0.6).

With a win on matchday six, they would collect successive Ligue 1 triumphs away from home for the first time since returning to the top flight a season ago.

Lorient Ligue 1 form:

Lorient form (all competitions):

Paris FC Ligue 1 form:

Paris FC form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

Lorient may be without Panos Katseris again this weekend due to injury, while Mohamed Bamba is dealing with physical discomfort and Bandiougou Fadiga has a hamstring strain.

Isak Jensen had the only strike for them on matchday five, which put them within one of Le Mans, but ultimately was not enough to earn them a point.

At Paris FC, Otavio and Emmanuel Mbemba are both questionable this weekend because of sore legs, while Nhoa Sangui is unlikely to feature as he recovers from a muscle injury.

Ilan Kebbal and Pablo Pagis netted for them the last time out while they overcame a late own goal by Moustapha Mbow to collect maximum points.

Lorient possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Sylla, Talbi, Adjei; Katseris, Cadiou, Le Bris, Kouassi; Jensen, Makengo; Balde

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Traore, Coppola, Mbow, Camara; Lees-Melou, Lopez; Kebbal, Pagis, Koleosho; Sinayoko

We say: Lorient 0-1 Paris FC

Rosenior has Paris playing to their potential, and we believe their momentum and mix of speed and skill will help them sneak a goal in against Lorient and earn them maximum points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.