Preview: Lens vs. Lyon - prediction, team news, lineups

Lyon could climb to the top of the Ligue 1 table with a favourable result on Friday as they travel to Lens for matchday six's action at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Paulo Fonseca's side are two points behind table-topping Monaco after five rounds, and earning a fourth league victory for the unbeaten Kids would see them overtake the team from the Principality, who face Toulouse on Saturday.

Match preview

Lyon might have been disappointed with the timing of the international break, having just secured a 4-0 victory over Rennes at the Groupama Stadium.

Corentin Tolisso and Ernest Nuamah were the key figures in that triumph, with the former Bayern Munich star scoring and assisting another, while Nuamah netted twice in the deserved win.

That victory left Fonseca's team just two points behind early leaders Monaco, who claimed a hard-fought 2-1 win over Lens, but Les Gones could now leapfrog the side managed by Filipe Luis.

Maximum points would do the job for second-placed Lyon, and their results away from home, albeit from a limited sample of two matches, show why they ought to be confident.

Having not conceded in trips to Toulouse and Paris FC, the Kids have earned four points from a possible six, standing them in good stead before Friday's encounter with an opponent they have beaten just twice in the last 10 meetings across all competitions.

Importantly, one of those two victories occurred in last season's corresponding fixture, which saw Lens suffer a 1-0 defeat.

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur / FEP

The Blood and Gold will hope for a different result under new boss Yannick Cahuzac, who makes his home bow this weekend after enduring a narrow 2-1 loss in his opening match following his mid-September appointment.

Lens fans will certainly be keen to witness a turnaround after a sluggish start to their 2026-27 season that currently places them 15th in the standings, having gathered a meagre four points from an available 15.

Their current predicament is a far cry from the team that finished the 2025-26 season in second place, only six points behind champions Paris Saint-Germain in the final table.

Les Sang et Or's failure to gain any momentum is emphasised by their ongoing four-match winless streak in Ligue 1, losing three of those fixtures since their opening-day 5-2 thrashing of 10-man Auxerre.

This situation should delight the travelling supporters, who will hope their players can capitalise on an unrecognisable home side, whose start to the season has borne little resemblance to the team that threatened to dethrone PSG in the 25-26 campaign.

Lens Ligue 1 form:

Lens form (all competitions):

Lyon Ligue 1 form:

Lyon form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Stephane Pillaud

Maik Nawrocki and Abdallah Sima are ruled out this weekend due to knee and muscle injuries respectively, while the Lens medical team will assess Jhoanner Chavez (thigh) and Samson Baidoo (knee).

Florian Thauvin has effectively picked up where he left off last season, scoring three times so far this term; however, 12-goal forward Odsonne Edouard has yet to find the net for the 2026-27 campaign, significantly hampering the Blood and Gold.

Tolisso's goal before the international break marked his first of the season, and last season's joint-leading scorer (11 goals) aims to build on his three goal contributions for Lyon.

Nuamah leads the way with four goals, having scored three times and provided one assist, level with attacking right-back Zachary Athekame, who has netted twice and assisted as many ahead of this weekend's trip to Lens.

Moussa Niakhate's hamstring injury sustained during international duty is a blow for Lyon, who could also be without Nicolas Tagliafico for matchday six's visit to Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Gradit, Ganiou, Todibo; Aguilar, Cuisance, Haidara, Udol; Thauvin, Ivanovic; Edouard

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Athekame, Bacher, Kluivert, Vinicius; Bidstrup, Morton; Nuamah, Sulc, Tolisso; Openda

We say: Lens 1-2 Lyon

Though Lens will be keen to respond in front of their passionate home supporters and end their poor run of form, their ongoing struggles in the final third suggest a challenging evening awaits.

With Nuamah and Tolisso in fine form and Athekame providing a wide threat on the overlap, Fonseca's unbeaten side should have far too much attacking quality to falter and should secure a vital away victory to ascend to the summit of Ligue 1.

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