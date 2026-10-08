Preview: Hearts vs St Mirren - prediction, team news, lineups

Hearts and St Mirren, both looking to end winless runs, will meet at Tynecastle Park on Saturday afternoon in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are third in the standings with 13 points from seven games, while the visitors are fifth with 10 points.

Match preview

Hearts made a slow start to the 2026-27 season under new manager Wouter Vrancken, who was given the tough task of replacing Derek McInnes after he left for Rangers following a narrow title miss with the Jambos last term.

Vrancken failed to win any of his opening four competitive matches, including their elimination from the Champions League qualifiers and a humiliating 6-1 defeat to Benfica in the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie.

The Belgian manager finally oversaw his first win as Hearts defeated Dundee United 4-0 on matchday two in the Scottish Premiership, and that result has sparked a considerable upturn in form.

Hearts subsequently won five, drew four - including a penalty shootout win to secure their Conference League league phase place - and lost just one of their next 10 matches.

The Jambos did fail to win either of their final two matches before the international break, suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to Falkirk and snatching a 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock, and Vrancken will be eager to end their winless run on Saturday.

Hearts will be able to draw huge confidence from their record at Tynecastle Park in the Scottish premiership this season, winning all three of their home league fixtures.

© Iconsport / eric mccowat/Alamy Live News

Meanwhile, St Mirren head into Saturday's encounter desperate to snap their three game losing streak, with consecutive defeats to Celtic (2-1), Rangers (1-0) and Dundee United (3-0).

That run of defeats marks a disappointing downturn in form from St Mirren this term, having lost only two of their opening nine matches across all competitions.

Alongside progressing from the League Cup group stage, before losing to Rangers in the second round, St Mirren recorded three wins and one draw in their first four league matches.

Craig McLeish will be eager for his side to return to such form by starting with a win on Saturday, and the Saints will draw confidence from winning two of their three away league fixtures this term.

Hearts have, however, won all of the last four clashes with St Mirren at Tynecastle Park.

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

Hearts form (all competitions):

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

St Mirren form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Ryan Fleming, Alamy Live News

Hearts will be unable to call upon Craig Halkett, Malachi Fagan-Walcott, Tom Renaud and Blair Spittal due to injury issues, although all four should return later this month.

James Wilson has scored three goals in his last five league appearances for Hearts, and the teenager should continue leading the line alongside Claudio Braga.

As for St Mirren, Jonah Ayunga, Keanu Baccus, Malik Dijksteel, Samuel Ramos and Liam Donnelly are all unavailable due to injury issues.

Killian Phillips is the Saints' top scorer with three goals in the league, and the attacking midfielder should continue behind Eseosa Sule in attack.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Reus; Borchgrevink, McCart, Findlay, Kingsley; Miller, Mendy, Magnusson, McPake; Wilson, Braga

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

Chapman; Ramsay, Gogic, Fieldson, John; Carr, Taylor; Kabia, Phillips, Nsio; Sule

We say: Hearts 2-1 St Mirren

Hearts are undefeated at home in the league this term and also have a strong recent record against St Mirren at Tynecastle Park, and with the visitors' recent struggles, we are predicting the hosts to win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.