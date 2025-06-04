Sports Mole previews Friday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between Curacao and Saint Lucia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In the second of two consecutive competitive meetings, Curacao and Saint Lucia go head to head at the Ergilio Hato Stadium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Saturday morning.

Gervane Kastaneer and Juninho Bacuna both hit the target twice to fire La Familia Azul to a 4-1 victory when the two teams squared off in the CONCACAF Nations League back in November and they will look to maintain their 100% record in the qualifiers.

Match preview

In their first outing of the year, Curacao were outclassed and outplayed by Kazakhstan as they fell to a 2-0 defeat when the two nations squared off in a friendly matchup at the Gloria Sports Arena on March 19.

Dick Advocaat's men had enjoyed a hugely successful 2024 as they went unbeaten in seven of their eight matches across all competitions — picking up six wins and one draw — a run which saw them clinch top spot in Group B of the CONCACAF Nations League and secure promotion to League A.

Having kicked off the Nations League campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Saint Lucia on September 6, Curacao upped the ante in their subsequent five Group matches, claiming four wins and one draw to finish nine points clear in the group standings.

La Familia Azul, who are 90th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, turn their focus to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, where they have picked up six points from the opening two games in the second round to sit top of Group C, level on points with second-placed Haiti.

Veteran striker Rangelo Janga netted a hat-trick to inspire Curacao to an emphatic 4-1 victory over Barbados in the Group C curtain-raiser on June 6, three days before edging out Aruba 2-0 at the Guillermo Prospero Trinidad Stadium.

Like this weekend's hosts, Saint Lucia secured promotion to League A of the CONCACAF Nations League as they finished runners-up in Group B, despite losing each of their final three group games.

Having beaten Curacao, Grenada and Saint Martin in their opening three games, Saint Lucia's strong start to the campaign was enough to see them through as they finished with nine points, two above third-placed Grenada.

With their last outing coming all the way back in November 2024, when they lost 4-1 against Curacao, head coach Stern John will hope his side can return the favour and mark their first outing of 2025 with a bag as they look to get their World Cup qualifying dreams up and running.

Saint Lucia suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Haiti in their Group C opener on June 6, three days before bowing a two-goal lead in a somewhat disappointing 2-2 stalemate with Aruba at Wildey Turf.

With one point from the first six available, the Piton, who are currently 165th in the world rankings, sit third in Group C, above rock-bottom Barbados, who have lost true opening twinges, and level on points with fourth-placed Aruba.

Team News

Curacao have named 24 players for June's World Cup qualifying games against Saint Lucia and Haiti, with Bacuna, Juventus youngster Livano Comenencia, skipper Eloy Room and Janga headlining the squad.

With 21 goals in 42 appearances, Janga has been an efficient marksman for Curacao and the FC Eindhoven striker, who is the nation's all-time leading goalscorer, should lead the line once again.

Thirty-five-year-old Cuco Martina is the most experienced player in the squad, with 65 caps under his belt since his debut in August 2011, while Cambuur defender Tyrique Mercera will be hoping to add to his single cap for La Familia Azul.

Joshua Brenet was on target for Saint Lucia in the 4-1 defeat against Curacao last time out and the 31-year-old, who has netted twice in eight caps, should be named in the XI for his ninth international cap.



Curacao possible starting lineup:

Room; Brenet, Gaari, Eijma, Floranus; Comenencia, L Bacuna; Margaritha, J Bacuna, Gorre; Kastaneer

Saint Lucia possible starting lineup:

Barclett; Alexander, Fredrick, Doxilly, Myers; Jude-Boyd, Thomas, Henville; Augustin, Baptiste, Elva



We say: Curacao 3-1 Saint Lucia

Curacao have enjoyed a solid start to the World Cup qualifiers and will be looking to continue from where they left off in the Nations League. Advocaat's men take on a floundering Saint Lucia side, who are 75 places below in the FIFA World Rankings, and we are backing them to bounce back from their defeat against Kazakhstan with a dominant display on home soil.





