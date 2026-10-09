Preview: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest - prediction, team news, lineups

Oliver Glanser is preparing to sit in the opposition dugout for the first time at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon, when his Nottingham Forest side visit Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The Eagles and the Tricky Trees are both looking to record their second victories of the new top-flight campaign, raring to go after an extended three-week international break spanning across September and October.

Match preview

Following FA Cup, Community Shield and Conference League titles under the tutelage of Glasner, Crystal Palace have continued their cup excellence with Pierre Sage at the wheel in 2026-27, enjoying back-to-back wins over Middlesbrough and Lech Poznan in the EFL Cup and Europa League respectively.

However, the recently-crowned European champions have struggled on the top-flight front so far, winning just one of their opening five contests, leaving them in an uninspiring 15th spot in the Premier League standings.

Last month's goalless draw at Leeds United was a rare sign of defensive improvement for a Crystal Palace outfit who have conceded on 11 occasions in five league fixtures, with only Chelsea (12) conceding more goals in the division to date.

Sage's troops have won both of their home cup clashes by an aggregate scoreline of 7-0, although Premier League tests at Selhurst Park have been harder to pass, with Sunday's hosts defeated by Manchester City (1-4) and Ipswich Town (2-3) so far.

Another cause for South London concern ahead of this weekend's fight, Palace's most recent win over Nottingham Forest came in December 2011, when Glenn Murray netted the only goal of a Championship contest at the City Ground.

© Imago / Sportimage

Nottingham Forest's East Midlands home was the scene of a smash-and-grab victory for newly-promoted Coventry City prior to the international break, with Sky Blues full-back Jay Dasilva securing maximum points for the Frank Lampard's men.

Considering that they have failed to find the net across four competitive home fixtures in 2026-27, the Tricky Trees will be mightily relieved to be hitting the road to South London on Sunday afternoon.

Only Liverpool (7), Manchester City (6) and reigning champions Arsenal (6) have collected more than Forest's four points from away matches this campaign, with Glasner's new side triumphing at Aston Villa on September 12.

Opening the scoring for the East Midlanders in the Second City that afternoon, Liam Delap is up and running for the Garibaldi, and the 23-year-old is a genuine potential heir to Harry Kane's England throne if he can put his disappointing Chelsea spell to one side.

A late inclusion in the Three Lions' recent UEFA Nations League camp, Morgan Gibbs-White is the star of the City Ground club, with the playmaker leading the way for big chances created (5) in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace Premier League form:

Crystal Palace form (all competitions):

Nottingham Forest Premier League form:

Nottingham Forest form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance, Eibner-Pressefoto, Thomas Hess

Crystal Palace boss Sage has provided a mixed injury update ahead of this weekend's Premier League return, with Anan Khalaili and Ismaila Sarr fit to feature.

On a negative note, goalkeeper Dean Henderson (foot), Jean-Philippe Mateta (hamstring) and former Arsenal man Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) remain sidelined.

The hosts' options at the back are reduced further by the absence of Chadi Riad (knee), while fellow centre-back Axel Disasi continues to serve a red-card suspension picked against Ipswich.

Whilst the full complement of Forest's international stars returned from their duties unscathed, Igor Jesus (calf) and Nikola Milenkovic (bruised bone) sustained injuries on home soil.

Serbian Milenkovic is expected to miss just Sunday's match, whereas striker Jesus could be out of action for a month.

Wales international Neco Williams returned from UEFA Nations League duty problem-free but has since developed a fever, making him a doubt for the trip to Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Benitez; Richards, Ahanor, Canvot; Khalaili, Timber, Wharton, Mitchell; Kamada, Sarr, Strand Larsen

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Cunha, Diomande, Murillo; Munoz, Schlager, McAtee, Williams; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Delap

We say: Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Each of the past three Premier League meetings between the sides have ended in a 1-1 draw, so we are expecting a tight affair between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

With that in mind, a share of the Selhurst Park spoils would represent a decent result for both teams in South London.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.