After Joao Pedro: Chelsea now handed another fresh injury blow as Xabi Alonso drops latest update

Chelsea have suffered another potential injury setback after Maxence Lacroix was forced off during their Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

The France international pulled up with a suspected hamstring problem at Anfield, leaving Xabi Alonso waiting for further assessments to determine the severity of the issue.

Lacroix's injury comes at a difficult time for the Blues, who are already without several important first-team players, including Joao Pedro and Reece James.

What did Xabi Alonso say about Maxence Lacroix's injury?

© Imago / Sportimage

The Blues' Carabao Cup campaign ended in disappointment as Liverpool progressed to the quarter-finals following a penalty shootout, but Lacroix's first-half injury provided another concern for Alonso.

The defender went down shortly after Cody Gakpo equalised from the penalty spot, having chased the Liverpool forward through the middle of the pitch. He subsequently received treatment before being replaced by Levi Colwill.

Lacroix appeared to be struggling as he made his way back to the dressing room, clutching the back of his left thigh while speaking to Chelsea's medical staff.

Speaking after the match (via the Evening Standard), Alonso admitted that the club would need more time to understand the extent of the problem.

"Too early to tell. Probably he felt something on the hamstrings. And we need a couple of days to check what's going to be the injury," the Chelsea boss said.

The timing is particularly frustrating given Lacroix's importance since arriving in a £52m deal from Crystal Palace in the summer. He had featured in all eight of Chelsea's Premier League matches this season, alongside both of their Carabao Cup fixtures.

Chelsea were already without Joao Pedro, Reece James and Jamie Gittens for the trip to Merseyside, while Cole Palmer missed out through suspension.

Lacroix the latest Chelsea injury blow after Joao Pedro and Reece James

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Chelsea can ill afford another lengthy absence, particularly with key players already missing from Alonso's plans.

Joao Pedro is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks with a thigh injury discovered during training ahead of losing to Tottenham. The Brazilian had also missed last month's defeat against Brentford because of a knee problem, leaving supporters hoping he can return after the November international break.

James' absence is another major concern, with the Chelsea captain facing a spell on the sidelines following surgery. That leaves Alonso without one of his most influential players for the foreseeable future.

Lacroix's situation could prove equally significant if further tests confirm a hamstring injury. His consistency since joining the club has made him an important part of Chelsea's defensive options, and losing him would place additional pressure on the players available to Alonso.

For now, Chelsea must wait for medical assessments before determining the extent of the damage. However, with Pedro and James already unavailable, the prospect of another first-team regular joining the injury list is far from ideal as the fixture schedule continues to build.