Sports Mole selects its Champions League Team of the Week for gameweek three, including Marcus Rashford, Desire Doue and Victor Osimhen.

Five teams have nine points to show from their opening three matches in the league phase of the 2025-26 Champions League, with the reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain leading the way after gameweek three.

PSG thumped Bayer Leverkusen 7-2 on Tuesday, while second-placed Bayern Munich were 4-0 winners over Club Brugge on Wednesday to also move onto maximum points from three games.

Third-placed Inter Milan beat Union SG 4-0, while fourth-placed Arsenal recorded a standout 4-0 success over Atletico Madrid in North London; fifth-placed Real Madrid also moved onto nine points with a 1-0 win over Juventus.

Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City are sixth and seventh respectively on seven points, with the former beating Copenhagen 4-2, while the latter were 2-0 winners over Villarreal.

Newcastle United, who are eighth, beat Benfica 3-0 on Tuesday, while Barcelona returned to winning ways in the competition with a 6-1 success over Olympiacos on the same night.

PSV Eindhoven thumped Napoli 6-2, while there was one draw on Tuesday, with Kairat Almaty and Pafos FC playing out what would prove to be one of three 0-0s in gameweek three.

On Wednesday, Galatasaray beat Bodo/Glimt 3-1, Athletic Bilbao overcame Qarabag FK by the same scoreline, while Sporting Lisbon recorded a 2-1 win over Marseille.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, drew 0-0 with Monaco; Chelsea were big winners, beating 10-man Ajax 5-1 at Stamford Bridge, while Liverpool recovered from a goal behind to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1, with Arne Slot's side returning to winning ways after four straight losses in all competitions.

Atalanta BC, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw with Slavia Prague.

Here, Sports Mole selects its Champions League Team of the Week for the third gameweek of the 2025-26 season, and it was incredibly difficult to pick due to the number of outstanding players on show.

Vicario was a major reason why Tottenham were able to keep a clean sheet against Monaco on Wednesday night, with the Spurs goalkeeper making eight saves during a brilliant performance - this was undoubtedly one of his best matches since arriving at the North London club.

Laimer was in outstanding form for Bayern against Club Brugge, with the 28-year-old providing two assists from the back, while he finished with a pass success rate of 90% and also made three tackles during a brilliant performance.

Arsenal's defence could lead them to silverware this season, and Gabriel was outstanding defensively in his side's win over Atletico, while the Brazilian also came up with a goal and an assist during a wonderful display in the capital.

Mendes has developed into one of the best defenders in world football, and he was in outstanding form in PSG's stunning 7-2 win over Leverkusen. The Portugal international came up with a goal and an assist, and Leverkusen just simply could not deal with him during his runs into the opposition's half of the field.

⭐️ STAR PERFORMER OF THE WEEK ⭐️

Right midfield: Fermin Lopez (Barcelona)



Fermín López completes his hat-trick for Barcelona! ? A night to remember for the young star in the Champions League ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/PkCEjITsTE

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 21, 2025

This was a truly outstanding Champions League performance from Fermin and one that he will remember for the rest of his life. The attacker became the first Spanish player to score a Champions League hat-trick for Barcelona, and it was a near-perfect performance from the 22-year-old, who was strongly linked with a summer exit.

Central midfield: Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)

Vitinha is now one of the best central midfielders in world football, and he again showed his class in PSG's success over Leverkusen. The Portugal international came up with a goal and an assist, while he incredibly completed 126 of his 128 passes in a truly sensational European performance.

Central midfield: Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund)

Dortmund beat Copenhagen 4-2 in gameweek three, and Nmecha came up with a brace for the German outfit, but it was his overall performance that earns him a spot in the side, with the 25-year-old in seriously dominant form.

Left midfield: Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Liverpool had to come from behind to record a much-needed win over Frankfurt, and Szoboszlai was in outstanding form for the Reds on Wednesday night. The 24-year-old scored and provided an assist in the 5-1 success, while he finished with a pass success rate of 95%.

Right wing: Desire Doue (Paris Saint-Germain)

Doue was at the double during PSG's win over Leverkusen, with the Bundesliga outfit simply unable to cope with the Frenchman, who used his pace and power to terrorise the home team in what was a stunning result.

Osimhen was another forward to net a brace in the Champions League this week, with the Nigeria international scoring twice in Galatasaray's home success over Bodo/Glimt. The 26-year-old actually had nine shots in total during a starring performance, with Bodo/Glimt's defence having no answer to his excellence.

Left wing: Marcus Rashford (Barcelona)



Marcus Rashford bags his brace for Barcelona ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/kZiJtKDPKB

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 21, 2025

Rashford made it four goals in three Champions League appearances this season with a brace in Barcelona's 6-1 victory over Olympiacos on Tuesday night. The on-loan Manchester United attacker was given the nod down the middle, and he again showed his quality with a fine all-round performance.

SPORTS MOLE'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TEAM OF THE WEEK

Sports Mole's Champions League Team of the Week (3-4-3): Vicario; Laimer, Gabriel, Mendes; F. Lopez, Nmecha, Vitinha, Szoboszlai; Doue, Osimhen, Rashford