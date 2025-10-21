Newcastle United win their second consecutive Champions League game, beating Benfica 3-0 on Tuesday at St James' Park,

Newcastle United's 3-0 victory against Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday at St James' Park was a significant step towards a top-16 finish in the league phase.

The Toon frustratingly wasted good opportunities in the first half against the Portuguese visitors, but Anthony Gordon's tap in shortly after the half-hour mark broke the deadlock.

Jose Mourinho's travelling side rarely posed a threat, even during counter-attacks, and they were fortunate that the hosts only doubled their lead in the closing 20 minutes after Nick Pope's launched throw allowed Harvey Barnes to race through into the box.

There was still time for Barnes to net his second of the evening late on after rounding off an attacking move involving Nick Woltemade and Gordon.

Newcastle end the night in seventh place with six points, whereas Benfica have no points and are third last in 34th place.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

The importance of Newcastle's win should not be understated given only 11 points were needed to qualify for the round of 16 playoffs last term, though it will still be challenging to reach the 16 points that was needed for automatic qualification to the next stage of the competition.

With the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Paris Saint-Germain still to come, anything other than a win would have been disastrous, but the Magpies dominated the visitors.

Gordon's goal will also have reignited hope that Eddie Howe's men can rediscover the attacking threat that made them so dangerous last season, especially as they will not always be able to rely upon Nick Woltemade to find the back of the net.

Benfica can have no complaints with the result, especially as they only produced two shots inside the box, and three defeats from three leaves their qualification hopes in tatters.

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. BENFICA HIGHLIGHTS

Anthony Gordon goal vs. Benfica (32nd min, Newcastle United 1-0 Benfica)



Anthony Gordon breaks the deadlock at St James' Park ? He's now scored in 3 consecutive Champions League games for Newcastle...@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/pTjvGxfn4L

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 21, 2025

Bruno Guimaraes plays an excellent through ball to Jacob Murphy on the right side of the box, and the forward squares across the penalty area to an onrushing Gordon, who makes no mistake with his tap in.

Brilliant by Guimaraes!

52nd min: Lewis Miley (Newcastle United) shot

A corner is swung in towards the middle of the penalty area, and Lewis Miley has the chance to double his side's lead, but the youngster misses from close range.

How did he not hit the target?

Harvey Barnes goal vs. Benfica (71st min, Newcastle United 2-0 Benfica)



Harvey Barnes brilliantly doubles Newcastle's lead ? What about the assist from Nick Pope though...@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/0Ru1PeVht1

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 21, 2025

Goalkeeper Pope launches the ball with a throw from his own box into Benfica's half, and winger Barnes benefits from poor defending before finishing across goal from the right side of the six-yard box.

An unbelievable throw from Pope!

Harvey Barnes goal vs. Benfica (83rd min, Newcastle United 3-0 Benfica)



Harvey Barnes at the double ? Newcastle are really turning it on at St James' Park now@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/fsUpa6x0UN

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 21, 2025

Woltemade drifts to the left and flicks the ball into the path of Gordon, who drives at goal centrally before playing through to Barnes, and the winger makes no mistake as he fires through the goalkeeper's legs.

A brilliant evening!

MAN OF THE MATCH - HARVEY BARNES

Several Newcastle players could have been named man of the match, but Barnes's efforts deserve special mention given he was only on the pitch from the 63rd minute but managed to score twice.

The Englishman found the back of the net with both of his shots, and he also managed to create two chances, the third most of any player in the game.

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. BENFICA MATCH STATS

Possession: Newcastle United 52%-48% Benfica

Shots: Newcastle United 20-7 Benfica

Shots on target: Newcastle United 10-2 Benfica

Corners: Newcastle United 12-8 Benfica

Fouls: Newcastle United 14-7 Benfica

BEST STATS



Anthony Gordon is the ONLY Newcastle United player to score in three consecutive Champions League matches ?⚪⚫ Re-writing history ? pic.twitter.com/RXO2wnR6aj

— OneFootball (@OneFootball) October 21, 2025



Newcastle have won back-to-back Champions League games for the first time since February 2003. It’s just the second time Eddie Howe has beaten Jose Mourinho in his managerial career after Bournemouth beat Chelsea 1-0 in 2015. ? pic.twitter.com/zNj3RlJGFK

— Squawka (@Squawka) October 21, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Newcastle do not have to travel for their next clash given they host Fulham at home on Saturday in the Premier League, before they also host Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup four days later.

As for Benfica, they return to league action on Saturday against Arouca, with the Portuguese side set to face Tondela in a domestic cup fixture on October 29.

