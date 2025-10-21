Barcelona attacker Fermin Lopez scores his first career hat-trick, alongside a Marcus Rashford brace, to fire Hansi Flick's side to a 6-1 victory over 10-man Olympiacos in the Champions League league phase.

Fermin Lopez became the first Spanish player to score a Champions League hat-trick for Barcelona as he helped fire Hansi Flick's side to a dominant 6-1 home victory over Olympiacos in the league phase.

Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to make 25 Champions League appearances, but it was Fermin who stole the show at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Fermín netted a first-half brace to put his team in complete control at the break, before Olympiacos' Ayoub El Kaabi scored from the penalty after having a goal from open play disallowed.

However, their hopes of a comeback were dealt a major blow when Santiago Hezze harshly received the second of two yellows for making minimal contact with Marc Casado with a stray arm.

Barcelona ultimately took full advantage of the visitors being a man light, as Lamine Yamal scored from the penalty spot to ignite a brutal spell of Barcelona domination, which saw Marcus Rashford score either side of Fermin's hat-trick sealing goal.

Fermin's first career hat-trick and Rashford's brace clinched Barcelona's second win of the league phase, while Olympiacos have just one point to their name after two matches.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

After requiring a late goal to beat Girona at the weekend, Barcelona may have been fearing another difficult workout against Olympiacos.

However, those fears were quashed as they enjoyed the perfect warm-up for Sunday's mammoth clash against arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Flick would have been delighted to see the likes of Fermin and Rashford perform, especially as he was without a number of attackers in Robert Lewandowski, Dani Olmo, Raphinha and Ferran Torres.

For Olympiacos, there is certainly no shame in losing to Barcelona, but the significant dent to their goal difference will dampen their hopes of making it out of the league phase.

The Greek champions will point to Hezze's controversial red card as a key moment, because it halted their building momentum and handed Barcelona a crucial advantage.

BARCELONA VS. OLYMPIACOS HIGHLIGHTS

Fermin goal vs. Olympiacos (7th min, Barcelona 1-0 Olympiacos)



Barcelona are off to the perfect start against Olympiacos as Fermín López opens the scoring ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/jxq3evxIAl

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 21, 2025

Barcelona take an early lead against their Greek opponents. Konstantinos Tzolakis dives at Yamal's feet to get a hand to the ball, only for Fermin to pick it up and work the space to fire home with the aid of a deflection.

Fermin goal vs. Olympiacos (39th min, Barcelona 2-0 Olympiacos)



Fermín López at the double! ? His second of the night puts Barcelona in full control against Olympiacos ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/DkxlJbe2JL

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 21, 2025

That's two for Fermin in the first period. Pedri wins the ball back in the Olympiacos half, before Toni Fernandez takes over possession and lays it off to Fermin. The Barcelona attacker neatly shifts the ball into his left foot before curling it into the net to consolidate his team's advantage.

El Kaabi goal vs. Barcelona (54th min, Barcelona 2-1 Olympiacos)



El Kaabi pulls one back for Olympiacos! His first Champions League goal of the season makes it 2-1 ⚽️ ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/FUmYWipzcy

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 21, 2025

Olympiacos score twice but only one counts. Garcia appears to handle the ball in the box, but Daniel Podence keeps the game alive to deliver a cross for El Kaabi to head home.

However, a VAR review controversially chalks off the goal and gives a penalty for the handball infringement. Amid the confusion, El Kaabi steps up to fire his penalty in off Wojciech Szczesny's left-hand post.

Hezze red card vs. Barcelona (57th min, Barcelona 2-1 Olympiacos)



Santiago Hezze sees red! ? A second yellow card leaves Olympiacos down to 10 men. ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/g2ruW2VTmL

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 21, 2025

That's very harsh. Hezze has possession of the ball and puts his arm out to hold off Casado. The Olympiacos man makes minimal contact with the Barcelona midfielder, who drops to the floor holding his face. The referee brandishes a second yellow and a subsequent red to reduce the Greek side to 10 men.

Yamal goal vs. Barcelona (68th min, Barcelona 3-1 Olympiacos)



Lamine Yamal makes no mistake from the spot to extend Barcelona’s lead ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/CimoY5DHOU

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 21, 2025

Rashford goes down under a challenge from goalkeeper Tzolakis. The referee does not give the foul on the pitch, but he overturns his decision after a swift visit to the monitor. Yamal assumes responsibility to send the goalkeeper the wrong way and calmly roll the ball down the middle of the goal.

Rashford goal vs. Barcelona (74th min, Barcelona 4-1 Olympiacos)



Marcus Rashford at it once again in the Champions League for Barcelona ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/aRru4t0qeR

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 21, 2025

Rashford collects the ball on the left side of the box, takes his time to choose the opportune moment to steer the ball in at the near post to extend Barcelona's advantage.

Fermin goal vs. Barcelona (76th min, Barcelona 5-1 Olympiacos)



Fermín López completes his hat-trick for Barcelona! ? A night to remember for the young star in the Champions League ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/PkCEjITsTE

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 21, 2025

Fermin has his hat-trick. Roony Bardghji cleverly works his way into the box before seeing his attempted shot deflect into Fermin's path. The Spain international fires a left-foot shot into the bottom corner to make it a night to remember.

Rashford goal vs. Barcelona (79th min, Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos)



Marcus Rashford bags his brace for Barcelona ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/kZiJtKDPKB

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 21, 2025

Rashford really is enjoying life at Barcelona. The Manchester United loanee produces a sumptious first touch to control Pedri's pass, before he shifts it onto his right foot and reverses his shot into the near corner to complete the rout.

MAN OF THE MATCH - FERMIN LOPEZ

Fermin undoubtedly deserves the Man of the Match award after scoring his first career hat-trick in the commanding victory.

The attacker proved that he can be a key player in this Barcelona side, especially as he demonstrated his clinical nature in front of goal.

On another night, Rashford would have taken the prize after continuing his impressive form with a brace, taking his tally to five goals and five assists in 11 competitive appearances.

BARCELONA VS. OLYMPIACOS MATCH STATS

Possession: Barcelona 72%-28% Olympiacos

Shots: Barcelona 14-5 Olympiacos

Shots on target: Barcelona 7-2 Olympiacos

Corners: Barcelona 7-2 Olympiacos

Fouls: Barcelona 7-2 Olympiacos

BEST STATS



3 - Fermín López has become the first Spanish player to score a hat-trick for FC Barcelona in the history of the Champions League. Instinct. pic.twitter.com/rLIzW67Mtq

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 21, 2025



6 - Barcelona have scored six goals in a European competition game for the first time since the second leg of the round of 16 in March 2017 against Paris Saint-Germain (6-1). Optimism. pic.twitter.com/kvs8cKqhr6

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 21, 2025



25 - Youngest players to reach 25 appearances in @ChampionsLeague history: 18y 100d - LAMINE YAMAL ?? 19y 32d - Warren Zaïre-Emery ?? 19y 292d - Cesc Fàbregas ?? 19y 326d - Anderson Oliveira ?? 20y 32d - Bojan Krkic ?? Lightning. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/RMcTiQqfLW

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 21, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Barcelona now start preparations for Sunday's trip to the Santiago Bernabeu, knowing that a win will send them top of the standings in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Jose Luis Mendilibar's charges will have to quickly pick themselves up for a crucial Greek Super League clash against rivals AEK Athens.



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info