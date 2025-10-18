Ronald Araujo scores a 93rd-minute winner as Barcelona record a 2-1 victory over Girona in Saturday afternoon's La Liga contest at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Axel Witsel's overhead kick cancelled out an opener from Pedri, and it did appear that the points would be shared, with Hansi Flick's side set to miss the chance to move above Real Madrid to the top of the division.

However, Araujo had other ideas, with the Uruguay international turning a cross from Frenkie de Jong into the back of the net in the final stages to secure a huge three points for the reigning champions.

Barcelona have risen to the top of the La Liga table, one point above second-placed Real Madrid, who will face Getafe on Sunday night, while Girona sit 19th, collecting only six points from their first nine games.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Well, that was some finish.

Barcelona were incredibly close to dropping two huge points ahead of El Clasico next weekend, but the Catalan outfit showed why they are champions with a last-gasp success over Girona.

Toni Martinez, 17, started through the middle, with Marcus Rashford and Lamine Yamal making up the front three, and the latter played 64 minutes on his return from a groin problem.

Fermin Lopez's return, with the Spaniard playing the whole second half, was also a huge positive, but if Barcelona defend like this against Real Madrid in El Clasico, then they will be in a world of trouble.

The absences of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Ferran Torres were felt, but it was 82nd-minute substitute Araujo that found the bottom corner to secure all three points.

Girona can take plenty of heart from their performance, and they really should have been ahead at the interval, but it has been a very tough start to the season for the Catalan outfit.

BARCELONA VS. GIRONA HIGHLIGHTS

Pedri goal vs. Girona (13th min, Barcelona 1-0 Girona)

Barcelona make the breakthrough in the 13th minute of the contest, as Pedri works his way into a shooting position before finding the back of the net with an excellent finish. Smart goal from the Spaniard!

Axel Witsel goal vs. Barcelona (20th min, Barcelona 1-1 Girona)

Girona level the scores in the 20th minute of the match, with former Atletico Madrid midfielder Witsel on the scoresheet, and it is an incredible overhead kick from the Belgian!

Ronald Araujo goal vs. Girona (93rd min, Barcelona 2-1 Girona)

Barcelona incredibly score a second in the 93rd minute of the contest, with Araujo turning a cross from De Jong into the back of the net; Girona's hearts have been broken in the final moments here.

MAN OF THE MATCH - FRENKIE DE JONG

De Jong celebrated his new contract by providing the assist for Barcelona's second of the match.

This was not a vintage performance from Barcelona - far from it - but De Jong was excellent on Saturday, finishing with a pass success rate of 88%, and he was the player looking to make things happen from a deeper area.

BEST STAT



2008 - Toni Fernández ?? is the second player to start @LaLigaEN match with @FCBarcelona this season after Dro Fernández against Real Sociedad. No other team in the competition have had players born at 2008 in their lineups during this campaign. Pearl. ? pic.twitter.com/EJDuvslRIF

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 18, 2025

BARCELONA VS. GIRONA MATCH STATS

Possession: Barcelona 49%-51% Girona

Shots: Barcelona 11-17 Girona

Shots on target: Barcelona 2-6 Girona

Corners: Barcelona 5-2 Girona

Fouls: Barcelona 13-16 Girona

WHAT NEXT?

Barcelona will resume their Champions League league phase campaign with a home game against Olympiacos on Tuesday night, before heading to Real Madrid in La Liga next weekend.

Girona, meanwhile, will be bidding to bounce back from the defeat when they host Real Oviedo next Saturday.

