Why does the Celtic manager think Scottish clubs should join the Premier League?

By Axel Clody | 23 Feb 2026 11:46

Despite going through one of the most turbulent seasons in their recent history, Celtic secured a spot in the Europa League playoffs. However, the 4-1 thrashing by Stuttgart in Glasgow in the first leg has all but ended the Scottish side's participation in the UEFA competition.

The defeat was even more painful for Martin O'Neill, who was visibly shaken after completing his 1,000th match as a manager. In his press conference on Thursday, the Northern Irishman delivered a lengthy assessment of the difficulty Celtic face in competing with continental giants amid the financial disparity.

"It is very difficult for Scottish teams [in Europe]. There is no money, in that sense. You are talking about Premier League teams, Bundesliga teams buying players for £40m-£50m and them not even playing, not getting into the side," O'Neill told TNT Sports.

© Imago / Focus Images

O'Neill calls for Premier League merger

The Celtic interim boss drew a parallel with the spending power of rivals in the transfer market. Martin O'Neill pointed out that "players in the Premier League in the last couple of seasons have cost £70m or £80m and are transferred for £40m about three months later. So it is ridiculous."

Beyond his frustration, the manager endorsed an idea that has been gaining traction in Scotland in recent years: integrating the local league into the Premier League. For O'Neill, Celtic, Rangers and the other clubs in the country could receive greater revenues if they were part of English football.

"We have to try to compete with that. At some stage or another we have to compete with that. That is the difficulty of it. You are trying to get players in at low cost because there is no money. Eventually, if the SPL [Scottish Premiership] belonged to the Premier League, I do not think we would have a problem," the Northern Irishman concluded.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Celtic and Rangers in the Premier League?

The discussion about the Old Firm joining the Premier League is not new. The hegemony of Celtic and Rangers on Scottish soil, with 55 league titles each, exposes the gap between the duo and the rest of the pack.

It is no surprise that Hearts' campaign as Scottish Premiership leaders is commendable. Should the Edinburgh side be crowned champions, it would be the first time the rivals have not claimed the title since 1984-85, when Alex Ferguson led Aberdeen to back-to-back championships.

This helps explain why Celtic and Rangers have been exploring the possibility of playing in England, whether in the top flight or starting in lower divisions. However, it is unlikely that Martin O'Neill's dream will materialise due to a decision by the clubs that make up the English Football League (EFL).

In September 2016, they voted against the involvement of non-English clubs in any restructuring proposal for the leagues leading to the Premier League. Aware of this, the Celtic boss made an appeal to supporters: do not stop supporting from the stands, especially after the recent protests against the board.