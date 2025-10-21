Manchester City make it nine-games unbeaten as they brush Villarreal aside on Tuesday night, securing a comfortable 2-0 victory in the Champions League.

Manchester City made it nine-games unbeaten across all competitions as they brushed Villarreal aside on Tuesday night, securing a commanding 2-0 victory in the Champions League.

Manchester City asserted their authority over Villarreal in the first half and were utterly deserving of their lead at the break, with goals from Erling Haaland and captain Bernardo Silva giving the visitors a comfortable 2-0 advantage after 45 minutes.

The second half did see an improved performance from Villarreal as Man City took their foot of the gas, but the Citizens still looked comfortable in defence and were ultimately able to hold onto their clean sheet as they ran out 2-0 winners.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Manchester City were certainly deserving of their victory tonight, with a particularly impressive first 45 minutes that saw the Citizens limit Villarreal to just two shots, while they took five of their own, including scoring their two goals.

Despite the comfort of their performance and victory, Pep Guardiola may be slightly concerned by Villarreal's improved second half showing, which saw the Spanish side enjoy much more success in forward areas, highlighting the ongoing vulnerability that is shown by this Man City defence.

Potentially the biggest positive for Man City, though, is the ongoing form of Haaland, as the Norwegian striker made it 12 consecutive matches with a goal, while he has now netted a sensational 24 goals for club and country this season.

VILLARREAL VS. MANCHESTER CITY HIGHLIGHTS

Erling Haaland goal vs. Villarreal (17th min, Villarreal 0-1 Manchester City)



Erling Haaland opens the scoring for Manchester City against Villarreal! ⚽

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 21, 2025

Manchester City have the lead, and who else but Haaland the scorer!

The ball is fired out wide to Savinho, who plays the ball into the path of Rico Lewis inside the box, and the defender cuts a cross into the middle of the penalty area.

Haaland makes a darting run towards the near post and meets the ball with a right-footed strike, sending the ball flying past Luiz Junior and into the back of the net.

Bernardo Silva goal vs. Villarreal (40th min, Villarreal 0-2 Manchester City)



A brilliant header from Bernardo Silva to double Manchester City's lead ✨

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 21, 2025

Two for Man City, Silva adds to the scoring!

Savinho has the ball on the right wing, slowly dribbling into the penalty area and clipping a ball into the middle of the Villarreal box.

The cross perfectly finds Silva, and the midfielder plants his header into the bottom right corner, doubling Manchester City's lead.

MAN OF THE MATCH - SAVINHO

Savinho starred for Manchester City in attack tonight, playing a key role in almost every attack for Manchester City as the Brazilian consistently terrorised the Villarreal defence.

Savinho played a wonderful pass to Lewis to record the pre-assist for Haaland's opener, while his perfect cross found Silva for Man City's second of the night.

Overall, the Brazilian created the most chances of any player in the match with four, while he also completed the most dribbles with five.

VILLARREAL VS. MANCHESTER CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: Villarreal 34%-66% Manchester City

Shots: Villarreal 11-10 Manchester City

Shots on target: Villarreal 2-6 Manchester City

Corners: Villarreal 1-3 Manchester City

Fouls: Villarreal 17-15 Manchester City

BEST STATS



Erling Haaland has now scored in 12 consecutive games for club and country ?

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 21, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Villarreal will aim to snap their ongoing four-game winless run when they travel to the Mestalla Stadium on Saturday to face Valencia in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 10 matches across all competitions when they take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

