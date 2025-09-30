Sports Mole selects its Premier League Team of the Week for gameweek six of the 2025-26 season, including Erling Haaland, Declan Rice and Granit Xhaka.

Only one unbeaten record remains in the 2025-26 Premier League season, and it belongs to a captivating Crystal Palace side, who deservedly claimed a dramatic 2-1 win over Liverpool in gameweek six to end the champions' 100% start to the new term.

The Reds' closest challengers Arsenal capitalised on the holders' slip-up, albeit only just, as Mikel Arteta's men produced a tremendous turnaround to sink Newcastle United 2-1 and end their St James' Park hoodoo.

The Gunners were one of the big winners on a weekend where Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United also slipped up; the 10-man Blues lost 3-1 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, Spurs needed a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Ruben Amorim's pitiful Red Devils were slain 3-1 by Brentford.

Manchester City also took full advantage of their rivals' mistakes in a 5-1 pummelling of Burnley, but the Sky Blues are still trailing newly-promoted Sunderland, whose exceptional start continued with a 1-0 success at Nottingham Forest.

Bournemouth have also cemented themselves in the European spots after leaving it late to hold Leeds United to a 2-2 draw, and the nets bulged four times at Villa Park too, as a resurgent Aston Villa claimed a 3-1 victory over Fulham.

Gameweek six closed with the swift return of Nuno Espirito Santo to Premier League football, as the newly-appointed West Ham United manager oversaw a 1-1 draw with David Moyes's Everton.

Here, Sports Mole selects its Premier League Team of the Week for the latest round of fixtures.

Liverpool could and probably should have lost by more at Palace had Alisson Becker not played a first-half blinder, but Sunderland's Robin Roefs was instrumental in the beating of Forest, producing six saves and two high claims while even creating two chances for the in-form Black Cats.

As Roefs excelled in his own penalty area, defender Omar Alderete provided the crucial contribution at the other end of the City Ground field; the 28-year-old defender did enough to beat Matz Sels with his header from a free kick, while also making nine clearances and two blocks to preserve a precious clean sheet.



A bullet header from Michael Keane gives Everton the lead! ? pic.twitter.com/XbwKm1Qp09

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 29, 2025

No Jarrad Branthwaite, no problem for Everton and Michael Keane, whose bullet header opened the scoring in Monday's draw with West Ham - one of six aerial duels he won on the day.

Constantly in the right place at the right time defensively, the Englishman also registered 10 clearances to keep West Ham at bay, at least until a small deflection took Jarrod Bowen's strike over his head.



"THE GUNNERS HAVE GONE AND DONE IT!" Gabriel with a 96th-minute goal to complete the Arsenal comeback ✅ pic.twitter.com/iD7ZQcl1xI

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 28, 2025

Gabriel Magalhaes's embarrassing attempt to win a free kick before Newcastle's opener could have been grounds to eliminate him from contention for this Team of the Week.

However, on account of an astonishing last-minute winner, nine clearances, two blocks, three interceptions and three tackles, we can forgive Arsenal's corner connoisseur for that misdemeanour.

Chelsea had Brighton's number before Trevoh Chalobah's sending-off at Stamford Bridge, but Jan Paul van Hecke ensured that the Seagulls at least had a shot of clawing back the deficit, producing eight clearances, four tackles and two blocks while completing 90% of his passes.

⭐️ STAR PERFORMER OF THE WEEK ⭐️

Centre midfield: Sean Longstaff (Leeds)

It will be of little consolation to him after Bournemouth's injury-time leveller, but Leeds lynchpin Sean Longstaff wins our star performer of the week prize after an exemplary midfield performance at Elland Road.

Not only did the ex-Newcastle man fire in a sumptuous volley and deliver the corner for Joe Rodon's header, he created a staggering seven chances in total and also put in six tackles to put the Whites on the brink of victory.

Centre midfield: Granit Xhaka (Sunderland)

Still oozing quality at the age of 33, Granit Xhaka continues to shine in his early days at Sunderland, providing the cross for Alderete to head home the winner against Forest.

That set-piece was one of nine accurate long balls the former Gunner managed at the City Ground, where he also registered eight clearances, two blocks and two interceptions in a midfield masterclass.

Centre midfield: Declan Rice (Arsenal)

From Arsenal past to Arsenal present, Declan Rice triggered the Gunners' fightback at Newcastle with a pinpoint delivery for Mikel Merino's equaliser, and the £105m man also won a combined seven of his nine duels on the ground and in the air.

Attacking midfield: Danny Welbeck (Brighton)

Surely licking his lips on the Brighton bench after Chelsea went down to 10, Danny Welbeck was introduced to devastating effect at Stamford Bridge, propelling the Seagulls to victory with a ferocious header and delightful dink into the roof of the net.

The 34-year-old has now scored in 17 separate Premier League seasons and is showing no signs of slowing down as he enters his twilight years.

Another two-goal hero in West London, Brentford marksman Igor Thiago taught Man United an attacking lesson at the Gtech Community Stadium as he notched his maiden Premier League brace.

The 24-year-old firstly beat the offside trap and fired home a slick opener, before chesting the ball down to Kevin Schade and pouncing when Altay Bayindir parried the German's cross into his path.

Already streaking clear in the race for this season's Golden Boot, the electrifying Erling Haaland banked his seventh and eighth top-flight goals of the campaign in City's battering of Burnley, prior to which he also registered his first assist of the season for Matheus Nunes.

SPORTS MOLE'S PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE WEEK

Sports Mole's Premier League Team of the Week (4-3-1-2): Roefs; Alderete, Keane, Gabriel, Van Hecke; Longstaff, Xhaka, Rice; Welbeck; Thiago, Haaland