Struggling Aston Villa earned their first win of the Premier League season on Sunday afternoon as they came from behind to beat Fulham 3-1 at Villa Park.

The Cottagers made a lightning-quick start and opened the scoring through striker Raul Jimenez, who flicked Sasa Lukic's corner across Emiliano Martinez and into the bottom-right of the net with just three minutes on the clock.

However, the centre-forward's time on the pitch was cut short only moments later when he was forced off with what seemed to be a hip injury that he picked up during the goal celebrations.

Marco Silva's side had two penalty appeals waved away, one of which was particularly controversial as the referee considered Joshua King guilty of simulation, despite contact from Martinez.

Villa's Ollie Watkins then equalised with an impressive lob after a long ball from Lucas Digne, and the striker ended his goal drought to get his team back into the game, before captain John McGinn followed that up with a memorable long-ranger just after the interval.

Unai Emery's men took advantage of their momentum by consolidating their lead two minutes later, when Emiliano Buendia controlled Morgan Rogers's deflected cross to volley home the hosts' third, securing all three points in the process.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Villa have endured a tough start to the top-flight campaign, and Sunday's comeback win - which was their first victory of the season - lifted them out of the relegation zone.

Summer signing Harvey Elliott made his first Villa start, and while he had some positive moments and maintained a 94% passing accuracy, he was substituted off at half time for Buendia, whose goal and assist won the game.

As for Fulham, they will be disappointed to have been beaten by a team that have been lacklustre throughout 2025-26 until this weekend, especially considering the strong start that the Cottagers have made.

Additionally, the visitors lost Rodrigo Muniz to a muscle injury, and Jimenez to a hip issue 10 minutes into the clash, leaving Silva short of strikers.

ASTON VILLA VS. FULHAM HIGHLIGHTS

Raul Jimenez goal vs. Aston Villa (3rd min, Aston Villa 0-1 Fulham)



"That is a SIZZLING start from the Cottagers!" Raúl Jiménez gives Fulham an early lead at Villa Park ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/XN7wfI4dJ0

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 28, 2025

Fulham's Lukic takes an outswinging corner from the left-hand side, and Jimenez makes a darting run across the box before glancing a header beyond Martinez and into the bottom-right.

22nd min: Josh King (Fulham) no penalty - yellow card for simulation



"It's an absolute STONEWALL penalty!" Jamie Redknapp and Les Ferdinand think Josh King deserved a penalty in the first half for Fulham ? pic.twitter.com/RNkck7rFZZ

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 28, 2025

Ollie Watkins goal vs. Fulham (37th min, Aston Villa 1-1 Fulham)



Ollie Watkins back on the scoresheet for Aston Villa! ✅ pic.twitter.com/CUYw3Ekt7s

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 28, 2025

Villa left-back Digne launches a speculative ball forward from deep inside his own half towards the run of Watkins, who judges the bounce perfectly and lobs Bernd Leno from close range.

While the striker ends his goal drought with an excellent finish, it must be said that centre-back Joachim Andersen could have dealt with the long pass better.

John McGinn goal vs. Fulham (49th min, Aston Villa 2-1 Fulham)



"The skipper stepping up in front of the Holte End!" ?️ Jon McGinn with an absolute BEAUTY to give Aston Villa the lead! pic.twitter.com/fhdDb5fKv8

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 28, 2025

The hosts are in front!

Buendia plays a pass infield from the right flank for McGinn, who picks up the ball midway through the Fulham half, drives forward with two touches and rifles a powerful strike into the bottom-left corner from just beyond the D.

Emiliano Buendia goal vs. Fulham (51st min, Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham)



TWO goals in TWO minutes for Aston Villa! ? pic.twitter.com/XUHH5KbYHy

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 28, 2025

A quick-time double for Villa!

Digne plays a ball down the left flank for Rogers, who's low cross bounces to the feet of Buendia, and the Argentine attacker takes one touch before powering a third past Leno from the edge of the six-yard box.

MAN OF THE MATCH - EMILIANO BUENDIA

The attacking midfielder was brought on at half time with the score at 1-1. and his assist for McGinn just minutes later helped to put Villa in front.

Buendia's goal two minutes after that sealed the win for Emery's side, and his impact on the hosts' first victory of the season was impressive.

ASTON VILLA VS. FULHAM MATCH STATS

Possession: Aston Villa 48%-52% Fulham

Shots: Aston Villa 9-11 Fulham

Shots on target: Aston Villa 4-4 Fulham

Corners: Aston Villa 2-8 Fulham

Fouls: Aston Villa 10-13 Fulham

BEST STATS



Aston Villa scored from their first two shots of the second half vs Fulham. As per @OptaJoe, it took 58 attempts for them to score their first two Premier League goals this season. ?#AVLFUL pic.twitter.com/TOKr8CNC2u

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) September 28, 2025



Emiliano Buendía's game by numbers vs. Fulham: 1 tackle 1 duel won 1 foul committed 1 accurate long ball 1 chance created 1 shot on target 1 assist 1 goal A game of 1's. ?#AVLFUL pic.twitter.com/k37JH9bWtK

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) September 28, 2025



Most Premier League assists in 2025: ◎ 8 - Eberechi Eze ◎ 8 - Anthony Elanga ◉ 8 - Morgan Rogers ? Morgan Rogers is up and running this season. pic.twitter.com/R56cl53pTC

— Squawka (@Squawka) September 28, 2025



Raul Jimenez put Fulham ahead inside three minutes but soon after had to be withdrawn with an injury ? It's only the second time a player has scored and been substituted in the opening 11 minutes, after Samuel Eto'o for Chelsea against Arsenal in 2014. pic.twitter.com/y99Q4YRmLj

— Premier League (@premierleague) September 28, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Villa have a short turnaround as they travel to take on Feyenoord in the Europa League on Tuesday, while Fulham will host Bournemouth for a Premier League clash on Wednesday.



