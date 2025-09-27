Daniel Farke's Leeds United come from behind against Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth only to concede late on in a 2-2 Premier League draw at Elland Road on Saturday.

Leeds United bolstered their fight for Premier League survival on Saturday afternoon with a point in a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, though they could have had all three.

The Cherries took the lead through a clever free kick from star forward Antoine Semenyo, who fired a powerful strike low under the jumping Whites' wall in a move reminiscent of

However, Daniel Farke's side were only behind for a little over 10 minutes, as Joe Rodon rose the highest to head home a Sean Longstaff corner.

Andoni Iraola's men may have opened the scoring, but it was the hosts that looked more dangerous in attack, producing more than three times as many expected goals as the visitors and generating five times more shots on target by the time they levelled the score.

Leeds continued to push in the early minutes of the second period, and their pressure paid off as some strong battling from Gabriel Gudmundsson was rewarded with a memorable half-volley from Longstaff that found the top-right corner to give the Peacocks the lead.

In truth, Farke's side put in a performance worthy of victory, but Eli Junior Kroupi's side-footed volley late on following a Bournemouth free kick snatched a point for the visitors in stoppage time.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

The Whites are hoping to become the first club since 2022-23 to stay up after being promoted to the top flight, and if they can show the spirit they did to come from behind against one of the division's best performers this season - despite missing out on the win - then they have every chance of doing so.

Additionally, Leeds have been particularly resilient at home this term, and Semenyo's free kick was the first goal they had conceded at Elland Road in 2025-26.

As for Bournemouth, they will be disappointed to have dropped two points this weekend, especially against a team that were playing Championship football last season.

That being said, the Cherries' aim is to qualify for European competition, and though they are frustrated, they remain in a strong position after a great start to the campaign.

LEEDS UNITED VS. BOURNEMOUTH HIGHLIGHTS

26th min: Leeds United 0-1 Bournemouth (Antoine Semenyo)

Bournemouth's talismanic forward produces a type of free kick that has become increasingly rare as the years have gone by - a low strike under the Leeds wall.

Semenyo's powerful, driven effort is not directed into the corner, but Karl Darlow has no chance of stopping it as the bottom-middle of the net ripples before he can get down.

37th min: Leeds United 1-1 Bournemouth (Joe Rodon)

Longstaff lofts an outswinging corner from the right-hand side of the pitch towards the back post, where Rodon leaps above the Cherries' defence to head home eight yards from goal.

Bournemouth shot-stopper Djordje Petrovic gets a hand to it - and perhaps he should do better - but he cannot stop the ball from hitting the back of the net towards the bottom-left corner.

54th min: Leeds United 2-1 Bournemouth (Sean Longstaff)

Gudmundsson battles extremely hard to keep possession by the touchline under pressure from Adrien Truffert and Ryan Christie, and after the ball breaks loose, Noah Okafor and Jayden Bogle have shots blocked.

However, Longstaff steps back and produces a top-drawer half-volley from near the edge of the box that flies into the top-right corner off the post via the outside of his right boot.

90+3 mins: Leeds United 2-2 Bournemouth (Eli Junior Kroupi)

Bournemouth play a long free kick into the Leeds box from their own half in the dying minutes, and centre-back Marcos Senesi's header falls to Kroupi, who produces a neat finish on the volley into the bottom-left corner to salvage a point for the Cherries.

MAN OF THE MATCH - SEAN LONGSTAFF

The Leeds midfielder was the centrepiece of his side's excellent performance, providing the assist for Rodon's equaliser, before netting a great half-volley shortly after half time to open his account with the Whites.

LEEDS UNITED VS. BOURNEMOUTH MATCH STATS

Possession: Leeds United 41%-59% Bournemouth

Shots: Leeds United 19-12 Bournemouth

Shots on target: Leeds United 8-5 Bournemouth

Corners: Leeds United 7-4 Bournemouth

Fouls: Leeds United 12-13 Bournemouth

Antoine Semenyo fires in a low free-kick to put Bournemouth ahead against Leeds! He now has six goal involvements in six matches this season ? pic.twitter.com/zsX3mv2MDj

— Premier League (@premierleague) September 27, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Leeds will welcome high-flying Tottenham Hotspur to Elland Road for a Premier League clash next Saturday, while Bournemouth will host Fulham at the Vitality Stadium on Friday.



Anthony Nolan Written by

