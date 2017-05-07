Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Arsenal 'join £30m race for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha'

A report claims that Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha could be at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur for his signature.

Manchester United to make shock £55m bid for Sergio Aguero?

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will test Manchester City's resolve with a £55m summer bid for striker Sergio Aguero, according to a report.

Report: Chelsea preparing £30m bid for defender Kostas Manolas

Roma defender Kostas Manolas is reportedly on the radar of Premier League side Chelsea, who have sent scouts to watch him up close against AC Milan this weekend.

Barcelona chief: 'Lionel Messi close to signing new deal'

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi will likely commit his long-term future to the club by the end of the month, according to vice-president Jordi Mestre.

Guillem Balague: 'Barcelona not interested in Philippe Coutinho'

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague claims that Philippe Coutinho is not on Barcelona's radar, despite reports to the contrary in the Catalan press.

Stoke City join race to sign Chelsea legend John Terry

Mark Hughes admits that he has 'spoken briefly' with John Terry in the past over a potential move to Stoke City when his Chelsea contract expires.

West Bromwich Albion to move again for Leeds United defender?

West Bromwich Albion will reportedly make a fresh move for Leeds United left-back Charlie Taylor this summer.

Paul Lambert: 'I have targets in mind'

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert reveals that he has already "identified" his summer transfer targets.

Arsene Wenger: 'Not one offer for Mesut Ozil'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger claims that the club have not received any enquiries for midfielder Mesut Ozil.

Chelsea join race for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney?

Chelsea reportedly join the race to sign Celtic defender Kieran Tierney during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal striker Lucas Perez to return to Deportivo La Coruna in summer?

Arsenal striker Lucas Perez could reportedly return to Deportivo La Coruna on a season-long loan deal.

Liverpool to pay £30m for Paris Saint-Germain attacker Lucas Moura?

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to pay £30m in order to sign Paris Saint-Germain attacker Lucas Moura.

John Terry to join Diego Costa in China?

Chelsea defender John Terry is reportedly offered the chance to join Diego Costa at Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian.