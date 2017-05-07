New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Wilfried Zaha, Jose Mourinho, Kostas Manolas

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
Last Updated: Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 07:57 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Arsenal 'join £30m race for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha'
A report claims that Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha could be at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur for his signature. Read more.

Manchester United to make shock £55m bid for Sergio Aguero?
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will test Manchester City's resolve with a £55m summer bid for striker Sergio Aguero, according to a report. Read more.

Report: Chelsea preparing £30m bid for defender Kostas Manolas
Roma defender Kostas Manolas is reportedly on the radar of Premier League side Chelsea, who have sent scouts to watch him up close against AC Milan this weekend. Read more.

Barcelona chief: 'Lionel Messi close to signing new deal'
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi will likely commit his long-term future to the club by the end of the month, according to vice-president Jordi Mestre. Read more.

Guillem Balague: 'Barcelona not interested in Philippe Coutinho'
Spanish journalist Guillem Balague claims that Philippe Coutinho is not on Barcelona's radar, despite reports to the contrary in the Catalan press. Read more.

Stoke City join race to sign Chelsea legend John Terry
Mark Hughes admits that he has 'spoken briefly' with John Terry in the past over a potential move to Stoke City when his Chelsea contract expires. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion to move again for Leeds United defender?
West Bromwich Albion will reportedly make a fresh move for Leeds United left-back Charlie Taylor this summer. Read more.

Paul Lambert: 'I have targets in mind'
Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert reveals that he has already "identified" his summer transfer targets. Read more.

Arsene Wenger: 'Not one offer for Mesut Ozil'
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger claims that the club have not received any enquiries for midfielder Mesut Ozil. Read more.

Chelsea join race for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney?
Chelsea reportedly join the race to sign Celtic defender Kieran Tierney during the summer transfer window. Read more.

Arsenal striker Lucas Perez to return to Deportivo La Coruna in summer?
Arsenal striker Lucas Perez could reportedly return to Deportivo La Coruna on a season-long loan deal. Read more.

Liverpool to pay £30m for Paris Saint-Germain attacker Lucas Moura?
Liverpool are reportedly prepared to pay £30m in order to sign Paris Saint-Germain attacker Lucas Moura. Read more.

John Terry to join Diego Costa in China?
Chelsea defender John Terry is reportedly offered the chance to join Diego Costa at Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian. Read more.

Enrique Cerezo during the Fernando Torres presentation as new Club Atletico de Madrid signing at Vicente Calderon Stadium on January 4, 2015
Your Comments



