Liverpool to pay £30m for Paris Saint-Germain attacker Lucas Moura?

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to pay £30m in order to sign Paris Saint-Germain attacker Lucas Moura.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 10:43 UK

Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Liverpool.

The Premier League giants already boast Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino in the final third, but it appears that Jurgen Klopp may want to add a third Brazilian to his attack.

According to L'Equipe, the Liverpool boss is prepared to pay £30m in order to take the 24-year-old to Anfield ahead of next season.

Moura still has two years remaining on his existing deal and has made 38 starts for the French giants in all competitions this season, but Klopp allegedly feels that he can tempt the Ligue 1 side into a sale.

It is thought that Moura's recent return of just one goal in 13 outings could lead to him being made available for transfer should PSG receive a substantial offer for his signature.

Any transfer may be dependent on whether Liverpool are able to secure Champions League football for the next campaign.

