Arsenal striker Lucas Perez to return to Deportivo La Coruna in summer?

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Arsenal striker Lucas Perez could reportedly return to Deportivo La Coruna on a season-long loan deal.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 10:56 UK

Deportivo La Coruna have reportedly decided to offer Lucas Perez a return to the club in the summer.

Ahead of this season, Arsenal paid £17m to take the striker to the Emirates Stadium but he has seen his opportunities limited by manager Arsene Wenger.

The 28-year-old has made just nine starts in all competitions - with just two coming in the Premier League - and according to the Daily Mail, Deportivo are considering offering Perez a chance of a reunion.

Last season, he scored 18 goals in 37 appearances in La Liga, leading to both Arsenal and Everton making attempts to bring him to England.

However, despite netting a hat-trick against Basel in the Champions League, he has not been able to force himself into regular contention for a role in the first XI with the Gunners.

Lucas Perez 'eyes Deportivo return'
