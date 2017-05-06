Arsenal striker Lucas Perez could reportedly return to Deportivo La Coruna on a season-long loan deal.

Deportivo La Coruna have reportedly decided to offer Lucas Perez a return to the club in the summer.

Ahead of this season, Arsenal paid £17m to take the striker to the Emirates Stadium but he has seen his opportunities limited by manager Arsene Wenger.

The 28-year-old has made just nine starts in all competitions - with just two coming in the Premier League - and according to the Daily Mail, Deportivo are considering offering Perez a chance of a reunion.

Last season, he scored 18 goals in 37 appearances in La Liga, leading to both Arsenal and Everton making attempts to bring him to England.

However, despite netting a hat-trick against Basel in the Champions League, he has not been able to force himself into regular contention for a role in the first XI with the Gunners.