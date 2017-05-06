Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger claims that the club have not received any enquiries for midfielder Mesut Ozil.

The 28-year-old is about to enter the final year of his current contract with the Gunners - worth £140,000 a week - but talks over a new deal have stalled as he has pushed to double his current wage.

That has led to speculation that he could leave the Emirates this summer, alongside fellow contract rebel Alexis Sanchez, but Wenger is adamant that there has been no interest from rival clubs.

"We have not had any offers or any official enquiries," he is quoted as saying by The Sun.

"Before we spend big money we analyse all the aspects of our contract commitments because we don't only have Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez to extend.

"We have many others with agreements which will expire next year and we have to make sure we have the resources available to keep all the players who are needed to be successful in the future."

Ozil recently revealed that he had received a big-money offer to move to China but turned it down as he would rather "win titles" than earn money.