Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has insisted that his team can secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season providing that they beat Manchester United at the weekend.

The Gunners are currently sixth in the Premier League table, six points behind fourth-placed Manchester City, but with a game in hand over Pep Guardiola's side.

Arsenal have lost six of their last 11 in the Premier League, but Ramsey has claimed that victory over fellow top-four rivals Man United on Sunday would give Arsene Wenger's side a serious boost.

"This is the Premier League, things happen and teams can take points off each other. We have to keep believing," the London Evening Standard quotes Ramsey as saying.

"We can't afford not to because it will be game over otherwise. For us, we have to go into this game and win it and then the next one. I still believe. We know how difficult it is going to be because they have been unbeaten for a lot of the time even though they have drawn a lot of games.

"They are hard to beat so we are going to have to be at our best, match them and be fluid in our attack and hopefully that can be enough to break them down."

Arsenal have finished fourth or higher in every Premier League season under the management of Wenger.