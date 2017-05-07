May 7, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Aaron Ramsey: 'We must beat Manchester United'

Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey insists that his team can secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, but must beat Manchester United this weekend.
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has insisted that his team can secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season providing that they beat Manchester United at the weekend.

The Gunners are currently sixth in the Premier League table, six points behind fourth-placed Manchester City, but with a game in hand over Pep Guardiola's side.

Arsenal have lost six of their last 11 in the Premier League, but Ramsey has claimed that victory over fellow top-four rivals Man United on Sunday would give Arsene Wenger's side a serious boost.

"This is the Premier League, things happen and teams can take points off each other. We have to keep believing," the London Evening Standard quotes Ramsey as saying.

"We can't afford not to because it will be game over otherwise. For us, we have to go into this game and win it and then the next one. I still believe. We know how difficult it is going to be because they have been unbeaten for a lot of the time even though they have drawn a lot of games.

"They are hard to beat so we are going to have to be at our best, match them and be fluid in our attack and hopefully that can be enough to break them down."

Arsenal have finished fourth or higher in every Premier League season under the management of Wenger.

Arsenal's Costa Rican striker Joel Campbell celebrates scoring his team's first goal during of the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 5, 2015
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
10Southampton33118143944-541
11Bournemouth35118165063-1341
12Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
13Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
14Watford34117163755-1840
15Burnley35116183549-1439
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 