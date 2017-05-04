Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger apologises for an incident which saw Mesut Ozil kick a door at White Hart Lane after his side lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that he was only made aware of an incident involving Mesut Ozil at White Hart Lane on Thursday morning.

After the Gunners lost 2-0 to North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, it was reported that Ozil kicked a door in frustration after being asked to take a drugs test moments after full time.

Wenger has moved to confirm the incident but he has defended the actions of the midfielder, who he says was unhappy with the result rather than any other reason.

The Frenchman told reporters: "I am sorry that he kicked the door. I don't think his frustration was towards the drug test, it was towards the game.

"I didn't speak to him about it because I only heard about it today."

Ozil has come in for fierce criticism for some of his performances this season and that continued after the result against Spurs with former defender Martin Keown speaking out against the German international.