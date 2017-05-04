General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger apologises for Mesut Ozil incident

Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger apologises for an incident which saw Mesut Ozil kick a door at White Hart Lane after his side lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 10:10 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that he was only made aware of an incident involving Mesut Ozil at White Hart Lane on Thursday morning.

After the Gunners lost 2-0 to North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, it was reported that Ozil kicked a door in frustration after being asked to take a drugs test moments after full time.

Wenger has moved to confirm the incident but he has defended the actions of the midfielder, who he says was unhappy with the result rather than any other reason.

The Frenchman told reporters: "I am sorry that he kicked the door. I don't think his frustration was towards the drug test, it was towards the game.

"I didn't speak to him about it because I only heard about it today."

Ozil has come in for fierce criticism for some of his performances this season and that continued after the result against Spurs with former defender Martin Keown speaking out against the German international.

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
Keown: 'Writing on the wall for Wenger'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Mesut Ozil, Martin Keown, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Arsene Wenger apologises for Mesut Ozil incident
 Olivier Giroud in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Agent: 'Olivier Giroud's future is tied to Arsene Wenger'
 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Arsene Wenger keen on new Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain deal
Ozil: 'Offer from China was tempting'Xhaka to miss Manchester United clashRoma keen on signing Arsenal defender?London clubs interested in Nice midfielder?Report: Bayern open Alexis Sanchez talks
Lacazette only interested in CL footballArsenal eye Fornals as Cazorla replacement?Keown: 'Mesut Ozil has given up'Angry Ozil 'kicks door at White Hart Lane'Report: PL giants join Schick race
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 