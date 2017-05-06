New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Barcelona chief: 'Lionel Messi close to signing new deal'

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
© SilverHub
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi will likely commit his long-term future to the club by the end of the month, according to vice-president Jordi Mestre.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 21:23 UK

Barcelona vice-president Jordi Mestre has revealed that contract talks with superstar forward Lionel Messi are "on track" and likely to be finalised by the end of the month.

The Argentina international is soon to enter the final 12 months of his current Camp Nou deal and, according to a report in Madrid sports daily AS earlier this week, he has knocked back the club's latest offer.

Mestre admits that talks with the club's all-time leading scorer are still ongoing, but is adamant that a mutual agreement can be reached in the coming weeks.

"The truth is everything looks good," he told TV3. "Everything will end up well. If they're saying there are problems [with the talks] in Madrid, then I'm delighted to be able to contradict them.

"Lionel Messi's contract renewal is on track. I'd say we've hit the final straight and in a few weeks there will be news. I cannot give an exact date, but it won't be long."

Messi scored twice in Barcelona's 4-1 win over Villarreal on Saturday afternoon, taking his tally past the half-a-century mark for the season in all competitions.

A limp-wristed Hector Bellerin and Ben Watson in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Watford on April 2, 2016
Read Next:
Arsenal 'to offer Bellerin five-year deal'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lionel Messi, Jordi Mestre, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 4-1 Villarreal - as it happened
 Philippe Coutinho puts his side back in front during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Guillem Balague: 'Barcelona not interested in Philippe Coutinho'
 Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Result: Lionel Messi brace helps Barcelona three points clear
Team News: Two changes for BarcelonaFIFA rescinds Lionel Messi banNeymar to stand trial for alleged fraud and corruptionKoeman: 'I won't be next Barcelona manager'Agent: 'Turan to stay at Barcelona'
Report: Blanc in frame for Barcelona jobBarcelona maintain interest in Coutinho?Agent rules Pizzi out of Barca runningLondon clubs interested in Nice midfielder?Barcelona consider move for Azpilicueta?
> Barcelona Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
League Two
National League Playoffs
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona362664108347484
2Real Madrid35266396395784
3Atletico MadridAtletico36228666254174
4Sevilla36209763451869
5Villarreal36189953322163
6Athletic Bilbao351951151381362
7Real Sociedad36195125549662
8EibarEibar36159125446854
9Espanyol351311114547-250
10AlavesAlaves351212113641-548
11Celta Vigo34135164957-844
12Malaga35119154451-742
13Valencia35117175061-1140
14Las PalmasLas Palmas36109175267-1539
15Real Betis35107183857-1937
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo35711173959-2032
17Leganes3579193053-2330
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3669213970-3127
RGranada3648242878-5020
ROsasuna35310223784-4719
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 