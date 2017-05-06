New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Bromwich Albion to move again for Leeds United defender?

Charlie Taylor of Leeds United runs with the ball during the pre season friendly match between York City and Leeds United at Bootham Crescent on July 15, 2015 in York, England.
© Getty Images
West Bromwich Albion will reportedly make a fresh move for Leeds United left-back Charlie Taylor this summer.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 15:35 UK

West Bromwich Albion will reportedly make a fresh attempt to sign Leeds United left-back Charlie Taylor this summer.

The 23-year-old has been a long-term target for the Baggies and is out of contract at Elland Road this summer.

According to The Telegraph, West Brom have begun talks about taking Taylor on a free ahead of next season, a move that will involve a tribunal as he is under the age of 24.

Leeds had been in the frame to finish the season in the Championship playoff places, but a poor run of form saw them fall out of the running with a handful of games remaining.

Taylor has also been monitored by Burnley in recent months.

Charlie Taylor of Leeds United runs with the ball during the pre season friendly match between York City and Leeds United at Bootham Crescent on July 15, 2015 in York, England.
Read Next:
Leeds 'reject PL bids for Taylor'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Charlie Taylor, Football
Your Comments
More Leeds United News
Charlie Taylor of Leeds United runs with the ball during the pre season friendly match between York City and Leeds United at Bootham Crescent on July 15, 2015 in York, England.
West Bromwich Albion to move again for Leeds United defender?
 Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Garry Monk to hold talks over Leeds United future
 General view of Elland Road Stadium on January 9, 2013
Report: Angus Kinnear to leave West Ham United for chief executive role at Leeds United
Leeds to spend £1m on ticket refunds?Monk not interested in rumours about Norwich jobLeeds to snap up Brighton stopper Stockdale?Norwich to swoop for Garry Monk?Gerrard, Lampard to be inducted into Hall of Fame
Monk confident of reaching playoffsTeam News: Batth, Cavaleiro miss out for WolvesLeeds's Cooper hit with six-game banLeeds's Cooper charged with violent conductLeeds sweating over fitness of Wood
> Leeds United Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Live Commentary: Burnley 1-2 West Bromwich Albion
 Charlie Taylor of Leeds United runs with the ball during the pre season friendly match between York City and Leeds United at Bootham Crescent on July 15, 2015 in York, England.
West Bromwich Albion to move again for Leeds United defender?
 Michael Keane for Burnley on January 5, 2015
Team News: Michael Keane absent for Burnley
Craig Dawson offered new West Brom dealMoyes concedes that Defoe could leavePulis not ruling out Defoe moveReport: Baggies want Betis full-backSimunovic 'on West Brom, Palace and Newcastle radar'
Pulis: 'Dyche in PL's top three managers'Pulis: 'Fletcher to get new West Brom deal'Pulis urges West Brom to be more clinicalResult: Vardy pounces to inflict another defeat on AlbionTeam News: Slimani on bench for Leicester
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
League Two
National League Playoffs
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
3Reading45257136462282
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds452491259431681
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield45256145655181
6Fulham4521141083562777
7Leeds UnitedLeeds452281560461474
8Norwich CityNorwich4519101681691267
9Derby CountyDerby451812155349466
10Brentford4518101774621264
11Preston North EndPreston451614156462262
12Aston Villa451613164647-161
13Cardiff CityCardiff451611185761-459
14Barnsley451513176464058
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves451510205358-555
16Ipswich TownIpswich451316164855-755
17Bristol City45159216065-554
18Queens Park RangersQPR45158225262-1053
19Burton Albion451313194759-1252
20Birmingham CityBirmingham451214194464-2050
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest45139235972-1348
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn451115195064-1448
RWigan AthleticWigan451011243956-1741
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4557333997-5822
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 