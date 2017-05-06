West Bromwich Albion will reportedly make a fresh move for Leeds United left-back Charlie Taylor this summer.

The 23-year-old has been a long-term target for the Baggies and is out of contract at Elland Road this summer.

According to The Telegraph, West Brom have begun talks about taking Taylor on a free ahead of next season, a move that will involve a tribunal as he is under the age of 24.

Leeds had been in the frame to finish the season in the Championship playoff places, but a poor run of form saw them fall out of the running with a handful of games remaining.

Taylor has also been monitored by Burnley in recent months.