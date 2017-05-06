New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal 'join £30m race for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha'

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha could be at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur for his signature.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 23:08 UK

Arsenal will rival North London neighbours Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, according to a report.

The 24-year-old is understood to be a long-term target for the Lilywhites, who attempted to lure him from Selhurst Park last summer but fell short with their approach.

Spurs are said to have cooled their interest of late due to Palace's asking price, but they are still weighing up an offer and may be joined by Arsenal in doing so in the coming months.

It is claimed by The Sun that sending Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Carl Jenkinson the opposite way could help broker a deal, with Zaha valued at around the £30m mark.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is also supposedly willing to pay straight cash for the Ivory Coast international, who has enjoyed his finest top-flight campaign to date with nine goals and six assists so far.

Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Read Next:
Schlupp wages 'scuppered Jenkinson move'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Wilfried Zaha, Arsene Wenger, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carl Jenkinson, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Arsenal 'join £30m race for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Youngsters Matthew Olosunde, Demetri Mitchell included in squad to face Arsenal
 Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Not one offer for Mesut Ozil'
Petr Cech understands fans' disappointmentLucas Perez to return to Spain in summer?Ramsey: 'We must beat Man United'Preview: Arsenal vs. Manchester UnitedBrighton to secure deal for Arsenal winger?
Report: Arsenal target Sebastien CorchiaMerson: 'Arsenal certain to beat United'Ozil: 'Offer from China was tempting'Wenger apologises for Ozil incidentWenger keen on new Oxlade-Chamberlain deal
> Arsenal Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Arsenal 'join £30m race for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha'
 West Ham United's Croatian manager Slaven Bilic (L) greets Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino (R) ahead of the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at White Hart Lane in north Lond
Live Commentary: West Ham United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Manuel Lanzini of West Ham United scores against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on May 5, 2017
Result: West Ham United derail Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League title bid
Pochettino: 'Title race not finished'Dier: 'Winning title nearly impossible'Team News: Andy Carroll misses out for West HamThree Spurs players on April POTM shortlistPochettino hits out at excessive rumours
Man City in running to sign Luke Shaw?Pochettino plays down Walker rotationPreview: West Ham United vs. Tottenham HotspurBilic: 'I've nothing but praise for Spurs'Joshua King plays down Spurs speculation
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Arsenal 'join £30m race for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha'
 David Silva celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City 5-0 Crystal Palace - as it happened
 David Silva celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Result: Manchester City thrash Crystal Palace to move third
Allardyce: 'We deserved to be punished'Kompany: 'We needed Palace rout'Team News: Gabriel Jesus leads Man City linePalace, Newcastle chase England stopper?Allardyce: 'We can't rely on other results'
Guardiola: 'Benteke among world's best finishers'Allardyce declares interest in Defoe, SakhoThree Spurs players on April POTM shortlistPreview: Manchester City vs. Crystal PalaceVan Aanholt "sorry" for relegated Sunderland
> Crystal Palace Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
League Two
National League Playoffs
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
4Liverpool35209671422969
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Bournemouth36119165265-1342
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
12Southampton33118143944-541
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 