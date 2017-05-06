A report claims that Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha could be at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur for his signature.

Arsenal will rival North London neighbours Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, according to a report.

The 24-year-old is understood to be a long-term target for the Lilywhites, who attempted to lure him from Selhurst Park last summer but fell short with their approach.

Spurs are said to have cooled their interest of late due to Palace's asking price, but they are still weighing up an offer and may be joined by Arsenal in doing so in the coming months.

It is claimed by The Sun that sending Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Carl Jenkinson the opposite way could help broker a deal, with Zaha valued at around the £30m mark.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is also supposedly willing to pay straight cash for the Ivory Coast international, who has enjoyed his finest top-flight campaign to date with nine goals and six assists so far.