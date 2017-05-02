Tottenham Hotspur reportedly cool their interest in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly easing their interest in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha due to concerns over his Africa Cup of Nations commitments.

The 24-year-old switched his allegiance from England to Ivory Coast last November, which means that he is likely to be away from club duty for a number of weeks every two years.

According to The Guardian, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is aware that the club would have to spend big on signing Zaha, and he is questioning whether it is worth it due to the winger's unavailability when the AFCON rolls around.

Zaha has impressed for the Eagles this season, scoring six goals and producing nine assists in 32 appearances in the Premier League.

It is believed that the North London outfit could now turn their attention to Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, who could be sold this summer if he does not sign a new contract.