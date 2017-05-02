New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Tottenham Hotspur 'cool interest in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha'

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Hull City at Selhurst Park on April 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur reportedly cool their interest in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 11:25 UK

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly easing their interest in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha due to concerns over his Africa Cup of Nations commitments.

The 24-year-old switched his allegiance from England to Ivory Coast last November, which means that he is likely to be away from club duty for a number of weeks every two years.

According to The Guardian, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is aware that the club would have to spend big on signing Zaha, and he is questioning whether it is worth it due to the winger's unavailability when the AFCON rolls around.

Zaha has impressed for the Eagles this season, scoring six goals and producing nine assists in 32 appearances in the Premier League.

It is believed that the North London outfit could now turn their attention to Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, who could be sold this summer if he does not sign a new contract.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Palace to double Zaha's wages
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Wilfried Zaha, Daniel Levy, Ross Barkley, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Toby Alderweireld applauds at the end of the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Toby Alderweireld 'will only sign new Tottenham deal if release clause added'
 Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino shake hands prior to the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Arsenal - as it happened
 Kieran Trippier of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his team's first goal against Watford at White Hart Lane on February 6, 2016
Kieran Trippier 'to be offered new Tottenham Hotspur contract'
Tottenham 'ease pursuit of Zaha'Pardew "surprised" by Tottenham surgeCarragher: 'Spurs unlucky in title race'Report: PL giants join Schick raceVertonghen "very proud" of Spurs display
Cech: 'Arsenal top-four hopes all but over'Bilic: Spurs "best team in the league"Silva: 'No offers for Harry Maguire'Wenger: 'Tottenham deserved to win'Pochettino aiming to put pressure on Chelsea
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'I could field Under-23 side against Crystal Palace'
 Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Hull City at Selhurst Park on April 25, 2015
Tottenham Hotspur 'cool interest in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha'
 Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Sam Allardyce: 'Crystal Palace should have won a penalty against Burnley'
Result: Barnes, Gray inspire Burnley to first away winTeam News: Mamadou Sakho misses out for PalaceWilfried Zaha: 'Man United criticism hurt'Klopp positive over Mamadou Sakho injuryReport: Palace eye Soualiho Meite
PL clubs 'monitoring Hull's Jakupovic'Allardyce: 'Sakho injury looks serious'Result: Eriksen strike keeps Spurs in title raceReport: Palace to double Zaha's wagesPalace, West Ham battling for Lamine Kone?
> Crystal Palace Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 