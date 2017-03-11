New Transfer Talk header

Gylfi Sigurdsson of Swansea City celebrates scoring his team's first goal against Norwich City at Liberty Stadium on March 5, 2016
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson 'wanted by Everton'
Gylfi Sigurdsson could be on his way from Swansea City to Everton in the summer, with a report claiming that a £25m bid is likely to be tabled by the Toffees. Read more.

Liverpool to re-open contract talks with midfielder Emre Can?
Emre Can's representatives are holding out for a contract worth £100,000 a week for the Liverpool midfielder, according to a report. Read more.

Liverpool keeping tabs on Real Madrid full-back Danilo?
Liverpool could make a summer transfer move for 25-year-old Real Madrid right-back Danilo, according to a report. Read more.

Juventus 'join Inaki Williams race'
Juventus reportedly join Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool in the race to sign Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams. Read more.

Porto youngster Diogo Dalot 'on Barcelona, Real Madrid radar'
A report claims that Barcelona and Real Madrid will go head to head for the signature of Porto youngster Diogo Dalot. Read more.

Pep Guardiola coy on Joe Hart's future at Manchester City
Joe Hart's future at Manchester City will be decided "at the end of the season", according to the club's head coach Pep Guardiola. Read more.

Brother: 'Javier Mascherano to retire at River Plate'
Javier Mascherano will leave Barcelona to retire at former club River Plate, according to his brother Sebastian Mascherano. Read more.

Alexi Lalas talks up Los Angeles Galaxy Zlatan Ibrahimovic deal
LA Galaxy have had "conversations" with Zlatan Ibrahimovic over a move for the Manchester United striker, according to the MLS club's former general manager Alexi Lalas. Read more.

Manchester United 'hold Dries Mertens talks'
A report claims that Napoli forward Dries Mertens met with representatives of Manchester United in Naples earlier this week. Read more.

Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna keen on West Ham United move?
Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna is reportedly open to a summer switch to West Ham United. Read more.

Patrick Kluivert: 'Marco Verratti will not leave Paris Saint-Germain'
Paris Saint-Germain's director of football Patrick Kluivert says that midfielder Marco Verratti will not be leaving the club this summer. Read more.

Chelsea planning summer bid for Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva?
Chelsea are reportedly planning a summer bid for Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva, who could cost in the region of £26m. Read more.

Joe Hart: 'I don't expect Manchester City return'
Goalkeeper Joe Hart suggests that he does not expect to play for Manchester City again after being loaned out to Torino last summer. Read more.

John Terry open to switch to Premier League club?
Chelsea defender John Terry is reportedly open to moving to another Premier League club when his contract at Stamford Bridge expires in the summer. Read more.

Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
